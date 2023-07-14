Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Reaves Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
RSRFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.63 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (RSRFX) Primary
RSRFX (Mutual Fund)

Reaves Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.63 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (RSRFX) Primary
RSRFX (Mutual Fund)

Reaves Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.63 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (RSRFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Reaves Infrastructure Fund

RSRFX | Fund

$8.63

$50 M

0.46%

$0.04

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$50 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Reaves Infrastructure Fund

RSRFX | Fund

$8.63

$50 M

0.46%

$0.04

1.38%

RSRFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Reaves Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Reaves Select Research
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    4876151
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Porter

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of domestic and foreign public infrastructure companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, public infrastructure companies are defined as companies that are listed on a public stock exchange and have at least 50% of assets committed to, or gross income or profits

derived from, the following activities: (a) providing infrastructure products, services or equipment for (i) the generation, transmission, or distribution of electricity, gas, or water; or (ii) telecommunications activities, including fixed line and wireless voice, data and video services, and broadband internet access such as high-speed internet, and the fiber optic and coaxial cable networks that enable such services (together, “Utilities” or “Utilities Industry”); (b) truck and rail transportation companies along with other companies involved in supply chain management and the products and infrastructure required to support such services; (c) wireless tower, data center, logistics, and other real estate infrastructure companies organized as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) which provide data centers that house computer systems and associated components, as well as communication towers and warehouses that, particularly when located close to densely populated regions, may enable more efficient and faster delivery of goods; and (d) the discovery, development, production, generation, transmission, refinement, storage, and measurement or distribution of energy, including nuclear, renewable energy, biofuels, hydrogen, and battery storage (“Energy” or “Energy Industry”). Examples of infrastructure companies in which the Fund invests may include, but are not limited to, companies in the Utilities and Energy Industries, companies involved in transportation services such as truck and rail transportation, wireless tower companies, data center companies and industrial logistics companies.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Reaves Asset Management (the “Adviser”) utilizes fundamental research and a bottom-up stock selection approach to identify securities that offer the potential for positive total return during a three- to five-year period, based on, among other factors, a company’s market capitalization, balance sheet strength, expected dividends, and current and anticipated earnings and cash flow. The Adviser may sell a holding if its prospects for growth and income decline or when the Adviser deems it to be an unattractive investment.

The Fund has adopted a policy to concentrate its investments (invest at least 25% of its assets) in companies involved to a significant extent in the Utilities and/or Energy Industries. The Fund considers a company to be involved to a significant extent in the Utilities and/or the Energy Industry, as applicable, if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or profits are committed to or derived from Utilities or Energy. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of large and mid capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of small capitalization companies.

Read More

RSRFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -13.0% 19.7% 70.09%
1 Yr -10.7% -18.2% 38.5% 89.72%
3 Yr -3.9%* -10.0% 26.8% 89.80%
5 Yr -3.2%* -5.1% 14.6% 89.53%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.0% 6.4% 89.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -27.1% -0.5% 99.07%
2021 4.3% -15.6% 16.8% 50.98%
2020 0.4% -4.5% 9.1% 13.33%
2019 5.1% 2.4% 7.8% 65.12%
2018 -3.4% -4.2% -1.1% 88.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -20.0% 10.1% 66.36%
1 Yr -10.7% -22.4% 11.7% 87.85%
3 Yr -3.9%* -10.0% 21.1% 89.80%
5 Yr -3.2%* -5.1% 13.2% 89.02%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.0% 7.9% 87.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -27.1% -0.5% 99.07%
2021 4.3% -15.6% 16.8% 50.98%
2020 0.4% -4.5% 9.1% 13.33%
2019 5.1% 2.4% 7.8% 66.28%
2018 -3.4% -4.2% -0.8% 88.16%

NAV & Total Return History

RSRFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSRFX Category Low Category High RSRFX % Rank
Net Assets 50 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 90.65%
Number of Holdings 29 29 233 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.4 M 733 K 4.98 B 86.92%
Weighting of Top 10 46.38% 8.2% 63.5% 25.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Water Works Co Inc 5.67%
  2. SBA Communications Corp 5.64%
  3. CoreSite Realty Corp 5.26%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.93%
  5. Prologis Inc 4.86%
  6. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 4.75%
  7. Alliant Energy Corp 4.72%
  8. Eversource Energy 4.65%
  9. CMS Energy Corp 4.57%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 4.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSRFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.81% 86.09% 141.46% 11.21%
Cash 		0.19% -11.28% 13.91% 87.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 79.44%
Other 		0.00% -47.56% 13.60% 80.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 79.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 79.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSRFX % Rank
Utilities 		35.51% 3.71% 96.19% 75.70%
Real Estate 		23.51% 0.00% 23.51% 0.93%
Communication Services 		20.88% 0.00% 27.53% 5.61%
Industrials 		12.78% 0.00% 68.24% 86.92%
Basic Materials 		4.05% 0.00% 25.54% 3.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.27% 0.00% 10.02% 1.87%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 86.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 78.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 81.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.46% 99.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 78.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSRFX % Rank
US 		88.36% 0.00% 99.80% 3.74%
Non US 		11.45% 0.00% 99.06% 97.20%

RSRFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.30% 20.38% 44.12%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.30% 1.25% 23.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% 53.13%

Sales Fees

RSRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 13.00% 128.00% 25.58%

RSRFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSRFX Category Low Category High RSRFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 4.88% 71.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSRFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSRFX Category Low Category High RSRFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -0.39% 4.38% 95.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSRFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RSRFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Porter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2011

11.33

11.3%

Tim Porter joined Reaves Asset Management in 2004. Effective January 2020, Tim was named the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. He is the lead portfolio manager of the Reaves Infrastructure Fund, co-manager of the Reaves Utility Income Fund, co-manages accounts on several of the firm’s SMA retail platforms, and serves as a research analyst specializing in energy. He also serves on the portfolio review and risk management committee. Before joining Reaves, Mr. Porter was co-manager of a market-neutral energy strategy at Millennium Partners. Previously he served as an analyst at Circle–T Partners and HSBC Asset Management in New York. He started his career at Refco Inc. as a commodity research analyst. Tim received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Geneseo and is a CFA Charterholder.

Brian Weeks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2020

2.4

2.4%

Brian Weeks joined Reaves Asset Management in 2012. He serves as the firm’s Director of Research. Brian is co-portfolio manager of the Reaves Infrastructure Fund and co-manages accounts on several of the firm’s SMA retail platforms. Brian came to Reaves with analytical experience from both the public and private sectors. He worked as a business analyst at the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), where he was a member of the U.S. National Broadband Plan Taskforce. Prior to joining the FCC, Brian was an investment associate at Boston Ventures Management, and an equities research associate at Thomas Weisel Partners. Brian received an undergraduate degree from Harvard College and an MBA degree from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×