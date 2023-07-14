Home
Trending ETFs

Royce Special Equity Fund

mutual fund
RSQCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.58 -0.07 -0.45%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (RYSEX) Primary C (RSQCX) Inst (RSEIX) S (RSEFX) (PAHQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Special Equity Fund

RSQCX | Fund

$15.58

$860 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$860 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RSQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Special Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Dreifus

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. The portfolio manager applies an intensive value approach in managing the Fund’s assets. This approach, which attempts to combine classic value analysis, the identification of good businesses, and accounting cynicism, has its roots in the teachings of Benjamin Graham and Abraham Briloff.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/ or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RSQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -10.6% 21.3% 42.37%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.4% 28.1% 75.70%
3 Yr 2.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 93.36%
5 Yr -5.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 82.77%
10 Yr -4.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 87.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -36.7% 212.9% 47.91%
2021 2.3% -38.4% 60.6% 90.97%
2020 1.1% -9.3% 66.8% 38.02%
2019 0.2% -5.9% 7.6% 95.90%
2018 -4.4% -12.3% -1.2% 26.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -12.9% 21.3% 41.08%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.4% 46.4% 71.67%
3 Yr 2.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 93.36%
5 Yr -5.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 88.29%
10 Yr -4.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 93.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -36.7% 212.9% 47.91%
2021 2.3% -38.4% 60.6% 90.97%
2020 1.1% -7.6% 66.8% 38.02%
2019 0.2% -5.9% 7.6% 95.90%
2018 -4.4% -12.3% -1.2% 52.49%

NAV & Total Return History

RSQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSQCX Category Low Category High RSQCX % Rank
Net Assets 860 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 34.33%
Number of Holdings 34 10 1551 95.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 440 M 812 K 2.82 B 20.39%
Weighting of Top 10 47.86% 4.8% 95.7% 5.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ingles Markets Inc Class A 7.04%
  2. Huntsman Corp 6.53%
  3. Standard Motor Products Inc 5.53%
  4. Marcus & Millichap Inc 4.63%
  5. H&R Block Inc 4.52%
  6. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 4.43%
  7. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc 3.97%
  8. Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A 3.80%
  9. Tegna Inc 3.78%
  10. Computer Services Inc 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSQCX % Rank
Stocks 		83.28% 14.38% 100.16% 98.70%
Cash 		16.71% -52.43% 47.85% 1.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 87.64%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 85.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 87.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 87.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSQCX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		24.63% 0.00% 51.62% 2.19%
Industrials 		20.00% 0.65% 48.61% 26.91%
Technology 		13.92% 0.00% 34.03% 10.28%
Consumer Defense 		13.22% 0.00% 13.22% 0.66%
Basic Materials 		12.22% 0.00% 67.30% 4.60%
Financial Services 		5.91% 0.00% 35.71% 96.72%
Real Estate 		5.56% 0.00% 44.41% 67.40%
Communication Services 		4.54% 0.00% 24.90% 10.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 96.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 99.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.42% 99.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSQCX % Rank
US 		78.85% 11.42% 100.16% 98.48%
Non US 		4.43% 0.00% 78.53% 33.84%

RSQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.31% 0.05% 37.36% 8.73%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.48%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

RSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 91.84%

Trading Fees

RSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 7.00% 252.00% 31.85%

RSQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSQCX Category Low Category High RSQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 89.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSQCX Category Low Category High RSQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -1.43% 4.13% 87.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RSQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Dreifus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 1998

24.1

24.1%

Mr. Dreifus is a principal and senior portfolio manager of Royce & Associates, LLC. Prior to joining Royce in 1998, he was a general partner and managing director and, most recently, a limited managing director of Lazard Freres & Co., LLC.

Steven McBoyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Steven G. McBoyle joined the firm in 2007. Previously, he was a Partner at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (2001-2007) where he was a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value Fund and Small-Mid Value Fund. Prior to that he was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley (2000-2001) and an Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at Salomon Brothers (1997-2000). He began his career in public accounting within the Accounting & Audit Services Group of Deloitte & Touche (1990-1995). Mr. McBoyle holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Accountancy at the University of Waterloo, Canada and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

