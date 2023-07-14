Home
RiverPark Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
RSIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6156 +-0.0 +-0.04%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (RSIIX) Primary Adv (RSIVX)
RSIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RiverPark Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RiverPark Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    1882441
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Sherman

Fund Description

RiverPark Strategic Income Fund seeks high current income and capital appreciation consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in both investment grade and non-investment grade debt, preferred stock, convertible bonds, bank loans, high yield bonds, special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and income producing equities (collectively “Securities”) that Cohanzick Management, LLC (“Cohanzick”), RiverPark Strategic Income’s sub-adviser, deems appropriate for the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, RiverPark Strategic Income will invest no less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in (1) fixed income securities that it believes are Money-Good (as described below), and for which, in the opinion of Cohanzick, if held to maturity, there is only a limited risk of loss of principal and (2) income producing equities, for which, in the opinion of Cohanzick, the issuing company has the resources to sustain its distributions. Other than for temporary purposes, the Fund will not borrow in order to gain leverage. Cohanzick analyzes each Security on a bottom-up basis and considers fixed income securities to be “Money-Good” if the enterprise value of the issuing company, when valued using what Cohanzick believes to be conservative valuation metrics, exceeds the value of the senior and pari passu debt of the considered investment. Pari passu debt is debt that ranks equally with the considered investment. For example, a $200 million debt issue with $300 million of senior debt of the same issuer may be considered by Cohanzick to be Money-Good if Cohanzick believed that the enterprise value of the issuing company was greater than $500 million. The Money-Good determination may be based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, a multiple of Cohanzick’s estimate of free cash flow, a review of the issuing company’s balance sheet, and the issuing company’s credit rating. RiverPark Strategic Income will invest in fixed income securities of various credit qualities (i.e., investment grade and non-investment grade) and maturities (i.e., long-term, intermediate and short-term). RiverPark Strategic Income may invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign fixed income securities that Cohanzick believes are Money-Good. RiverPark Strategic Income may also invest up to 35% of its assets in income producing equities that either have a substantial dividend yield or where Cohanzick believes the issuing company will distribute significant assets over a certain period of time. The Fund will have the capability to short Securities, including ETFs, to hedge the portfolio if Cohanzick believes it is consistent with achieving the Fund’s objective. RiverPark Strategic Income will be diversified by Security and by exposure to industries and sectors. The Fund, however, may, from time to time, concentrate its investments in a specific credit quality, such as high-yield, or maturity, such as short-term.

In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on RiverPark Strategic Income’s investments, Cohanzick applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. This means that Cohanzick looks at income-producing Securities on an individual basis to determine if a Security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. If Cohanzick is unable to find such investments, the Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash or similar investments, subject to the Fund’s specific investment objective. Securities are generally held in the Fund’s portfolio until maturity. However, a Security may be sold prior to maturity. For example, a Security may be sold prior to maturity in light of a corporate action or announcement affecting the issuer. In addition, a Security may be purchased at a premium or discount and/or sold prior to maturity where Cohanzick believes it is advantageous to do so.

There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

RSIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.1% 10.3% 85.20%
1 Yr -3.7% -9.9% 18.7% 97.54%
3 Yr 0.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 9.59%
5 Yr -1.7%* -14.2% 37.5% 25.16%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 96.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -33.4% 3.6% 6.88%
2021 3.0% -4.3% 5.4% 1.82%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 85.94%
2019 -0.3% -1.1% 5.1% 98.71%
2018 -0.6% -4.0% 0.1% 5.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -14.3% 7.8% 82.00%
1 Yr -3.7% -18.1% 22.2% 93.06%
3 Yr 0.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 9.98%
5 Yr -1.7%* -14.2% 37.5% 29.08%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -33.4% 3.6% 6.88%
2021 3.0% -4.3% 5.4% 1.82%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 85.94%
2019 -0.3% -1.0% 5.1% 98.71%
2018 -0.6% -4.0% 0.2% 15.56%

NAV & Total Return History

RSIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSIVX Category Low Category High RSIVX % Rank
Net Assets 198 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 67.53%
Number of Holdings 133 2 2736 87.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.3 M -492 M 2.55 B 50.29%
Weighting of Top 10 26.53% 3.0% 100.0% 8.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  2. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  3. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  4. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  5. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  6. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  7. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  8. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  9. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%
  10. Jz Capital Partners Ltd 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSIVX % Rank
Bonds 		49.28% 0.00% 154.38% 98.28%
Cash 		33.49% -52.00% 100.00% 1.44%
Stocks 		7.76% -0.60% 52.82% 2.87%
Convertible Bonds 		5.78% 0.00% 17.89% 3.60%
Preferred Stocks 		2.66% 0.00% 14.10% 2.45%
Other 		1.04% -63.70% 32.06% 6.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSIVX % Rank
Financial Services 		64.65% 0.00% 100.00% 9.33%
Healthcare 		15.35% 0.00% 30.07% 2.85%
Energy 		6.80% 0.00% 100.00% 62.69%
Industrials 		6.42% 0.00% 100.00% 15.54%
Communication Services 		5.04% 0.00% 99.99% 38.34%
Real Estate 		1.69% 0.00% 86.71% 16.84%
Technology 		0.03% 0.00% 34.19% 27.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSIVX % Rank
US 		6.53% -0.60% 47.59% 3.03%
Non US 		1.23% -0.01% 5.26% 2.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSIVX % Rank
Corporate 		61.80% 0.00% 129.69% 97.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		36.14% 0.00% 99.98% 1.30%
Securitized 		2.06% 0.00% 97.24% 16.02%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 31.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 16.45%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 39.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSIVX % Rank
US 		25.11% 0.00% 150.64% 98.70%
Non US 		24.17% 0.00% 118.12% 11.38%

RSIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.03% 18.97% 27.60%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.84% 74.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.00% 0.50% 1.49%

Sales Fees

RSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 1.00% 255.00% 81.28%

RSIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSIVX Category Low Category High RSIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 55.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSIVX Category Low Category High RSIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.80% -2.39% 14.30% 28.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RSIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

David K. Sherman is the portfolio manager for RiverPark Short Term and RiverPark Strategic Income. Mr. Sherman, is the managing member of Cohanzick. Since 1996, Mr. Sherman, on behalf of Cohanzick Management, LLC , has managed accounts for various clients utilizing investment programs substantially similar to those intended to be used by the Fund. From January 1987 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman held various executive and director positions at Leucadia National Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. From August 1992 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President of Leucadia with primary responsibility for the oversight of Leucadia's insurance companies' investment portfolios. Mr. Sherman holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

