The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks and convertible securities issued by companies (1) organized, domiciled, or with a principal office outside of the United States, (2) the securities of which primarily trade in a market located outside of the United States, or (3) that do a substantial amount of business outside of the United States, which the Adviser considers to be companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business outside the United States or have at least 50% of their sales or assets outside the United States. The Fund does not usually focus its investments in a particular industry or country. A significant part of the Fund’s assets will normally be divided among continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Asia/Pacific region (including Australia and New Zealand). However, there are no limitations on how much money the Fund can invest in any one country. The Fund may invest up to 20% (measured at the time of purchase) of its total assets in countries in emerging markets when the Adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so. The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and a data-driven approach in seeking to identify companies across the market capitalization spectrum that it believes can sustain long-term growth. Valuation is also an integral part of the investment process. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes possess strong earnings quality, operational efficiency, sound management, favorable growth characteristics, and attractive valuations, and that enjoy favorable market sentiment. The Adviser monitors macroeconomic and political trends, as well as risk exposures, as part of the overall investment process. The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive. The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or similar investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.