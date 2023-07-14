Home
Trending ETFs

Victory RS International Fund

mutual fund
RSIRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.26 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GUBGX) Primary C (RIGCX) Retirement (RIGKX) Inst (RSIGX) Retirement (RSIRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory RS International Fund

RSIRX | Fund

$11.26

$357 M

0.00%

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$357 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RSIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory RS International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    24506449
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    U-Wen Kok

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks and convertible securities issued by companies (1) organized, domiciled, or with a principal office outside of the United States, (2) the securities of which primarily trade in a market located outside of the United States, or (3) that do a substantial amount of business outside of the United States, which the Adviser considers to be companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business outside the United States or have at least 50% of their sales or assets outside the United States.The Fund does not usually focus its investments in a particular industry or country. A significant part of the Fund’s assets will normally be divided among continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Asia/Pacific region (including Australia and New Zealand). However, there are no limitations on how much money the Fund can invest in any one country. The Fund may invest up to 20% (measured at the time of purchase) of its total assets in countries in emerging markets when the Adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so.The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and a data-driven approach in seeking to identify companies across the market capitalization spectrum that it believes can sustain long-term growth. Valuation is also an integral part of the investment process. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes possess strong earnings quality, operational efficiency, sound management, favorable growth characteristics, and attractive valuations, and that enjoy favorable market sentiment. The Adviser monitors macroeconomic and political trends, as well as risk exposures, as part of the overall investment process.The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or similar investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.
Read More

RSIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% 2.1% 19.2% 43.08%
1 Yr 19.4% -20.6% 27.8% 33.52%
3 Yr 4.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 45.75%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 21.76%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 52.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 47.99%
2021 4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 25.37%
2020 1.4% -10.4% 121.9% 88.08%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -16.4% 19.2% 42.94%
1 Yr 19.4% -27.2% 27.8% 31.55%
3 Yr 4.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 44.39%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 20.54%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 48.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 47.99%
2021 4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 25.37%
2020 1.4% -10.4% 121.9% 88.08%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RSIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSIRX Category Low Category High RSIRX % Rank
Net Assets 357 M 1.02 M 369 B 63.31%
Number of Holdings 78 1 10801 67.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M 0 34.5 B 59.38%
Weighting of Top 10 28.11% 1.9% 101.9% 41.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 4.54%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSIRX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 122.60% 4.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 21.58%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 49.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 14.53%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 88.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 23.94%

RSIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.02% 26.51% 57.51%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.60% 78.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

RSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 247.00% 59.97%

RSIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSIRX Category Low Category High RSIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 60.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSIRX Category Low Category High RSIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.06% -0.93% 6.38% 34.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RSIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

U-Wen Kok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder

Adam Mezan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

