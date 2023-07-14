RiverPark Strategic Income Fund seeks high current income and capital appreciation consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in both investment grade and non-investment grade debt, preferred stock, convertible bonds, bank loans, high yield bonds, special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and income producing equities (collectively “Securities”) that Cohanzick Management, LLC (“Cohanzick”), RiverPark Strategic Income’s sub-adviser, deems appropriate for the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, RiverPark Strategic Income will invest no less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in (1) fixed income securities that it believes are Money-Good (as described below), and for which, in the opinion of Cohanzick, if held to maturity, there is only a limited risk of loss of principal and (2) income producing equities, for which, in the opinion of Cohanzick, the issuing company has the resources to sustain its distributions. Other than for temporary purposes, the Fund will not borrow in order to gain leverage. Cohanzick analyzes each Security on a bottom-up basis and considers fixed income securities to be “Money-Good” if the enterprise value of the issuing company, when valued using what Cohanzick believes to be conservative valuation metrics, exceeds the value of the senior and pari passu debt of the considered investment. Pari passu debt is debt that ranks equally with the considered investment. For example, a $200 million debt issue with $300 million of senior debt of the same issuer may be considered by Cohanzick to be Money-Good if Cohanzick believed that the enterprise value of the issuing company was greater than $500 million. The Money-Good determination may be based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, a multiple of Cohanzick’s estimate of free cash flow, a review of the issuing company’s balance sheet, and the issuing company’s credit rating. RiverPark Strategic Income will invest in fixed income securities of various credit qualities (i.e., investment grade and non-investment grade) and maturities (i.e., long-term, intermediate and short-term). RiverPark Strategic Income may invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign fixed income securities that Cohanzick believes are Money-Good. RiverPark Strategic Income may also invest up to 35% of its assets in income producing equities that either have a substantial dividend yield or where Cohanzick believes the issuing company will distribute significant assets over a certain period of time. The Fund will have the capability to short Securities, including ETFs, to hedge the portfolio if Cohanzick believes it is consistent with achieving the Fund’s objective. RiverPark Strategic Income will be diversified by Security and by exposure to industries and sectors. The Fund, however, may, from time to time, concentrate its investments in a specific credit quality, such as high-yield, or maturity, such as short-term.

In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on RiverPark Strategic Income’s investments, Cohanzick applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. This means that Cohanzick looks at income-producing Securities on an individual basis to determine if a Security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. If Cohanzick is unable to find such investments, the Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash or similar investments, subject to the Fund’s specific investment objective. Securities are generally held in the Fund’s portfolio until maturity. However, a Security may be sold prior to maturity. For example, a Security may be sold prior to maturity in light of a corporate action or announcement affecting the issuer. In addition, a Security may be purchased at a premium or discount and/or sold prior to maturity where Cohanzick believes it is advantageous to do so.

There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.