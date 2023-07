Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield debt instruments (commonly referred to as “junk” bonds or securities). These high yield debt instruments include corporate debt securities as well as floating rate loans rated below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in debt instruments of foreign issuers.

Corporate debt instruments in which the Fund invests are typically unsecured, with a fixed-rate of interest, and are usually issued by companies or similar entities to provide financing for their operations, or other activities. Floating rate loans, which are another form of financing, are typically secured, with interest rates that adjust or “float” periodically (normally on a daily, monthly, quarterly or semiannual basis by reference to a base lending rate, plus a premium).

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity. Because the Fund emphasizes high-yield investments, more emphasis is put on credit risk by the portfolio managers in selecting investments than either maturity or duration.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.