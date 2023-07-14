Home
Trending ETFs

Victory RS Growth Fund

mutual fund
RSGKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.69 +0.06 +0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (RSGRX) Primary Retirement (RSGKX) Inst (RGRYX) C (RGWCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory RS Growth Fund

RSGKX | Fund

$19.69

$253 M

0.00%

1.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.1%

1 yr return

19.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$253 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RSGKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory RS Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Nov 27, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, principally in equity securities of companies considered by the Fund’s investment team (at the time of purchase) to be large-cap companies. The Fund’s investment team currently considers a company to be large-cap if its market capitalization is at least $5 billion. The Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. companies but may also invest any portion of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening in seeking to identify companies it believes will produce sustainable earnings growth over a multi-year horizon. Investment candidates typically exhibit some or all of the following key criteria: strong organic revenue growth, expanding margins and profitability, innovative products or services, defensible competitive advantages, growing market share, and experienced management teams. Valuation is an integral part of the investment process and purchase decisions are based on the Adviser’s expectation of the potential reward relative to risk of each security based in part on its proprietary earnings calculations.The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.
Read More

RSGKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.1% -41.7% 64.0% 20.94%
1 Yr 19.7% -46.2% 77.9% 35.33%
3 Yr 0.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 50.98%
5 Yr -1.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 72.94%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 78.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.4% -85.9% 81.6% 56.38%
2021 3.8% -31.0% 26.7% 53.37%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 64.62%
2019 3.6% -6.0% 10.6% 89.10%
2018 -4.8% -15.9% 2.0% 92.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.1% -41.7% 64.0% 19.62%
1 Yr 19.7% -46.2% 77.9% 32.46%
3 Yr 0.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 50.87%
5 Yr -1.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 77.55%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 76.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.4% -85.9% 81.6% 56.46%
2021 3.8% -31.0% 26.7% 53.37%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 64.62%
2019 3.6% -6.0% 10.6% 89.10%
2018 -4.8% -15.9% 3.1% 95.71%

NAV & Total Return History

RSGKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSGKX Category Low Category High RSGKX % Rank
Net Assets 253 M 189 K 222 B 73.12%
Number of Holdings 48 2 3509 68.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M -1.37 M 104 B 69.75%
Weighting of Top 10 58.45% 11.4% 116.5% 8.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.72%
  2. Apple Inc 10.79%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.80%
  4. Tesla Inc 5.35%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.13%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.28%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 4.28%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 4.02%
  9. Nike Inc B 2.80%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 2.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSGKX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 2.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 21.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 26.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 16.31%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 92.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 15.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSGKX % Rank
Technology 		44.01% 0.00% 65.70% 10.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.91% 0.00% 62.57% 22.87%
Communication Services 		11.96% 0.00% 66.40% 34.34%
Healthcare 		10.54% 0.00% 39.76% 70.82%
Financial Services 		7.44% 0.00% 43.06% 66.97%
Industrials 		2.82% 0.00% 30.65% 84.26%
Real Estate 		1.92% 0.00% 16.05% 31.48%
Consumer Defense 		1.49% 0.00% 25.50% 77.54%
Energy 		0.91% 0.00% 41.09% 40.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 40.16%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 76.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSGKX % Rank
US 		100.00% 34.69% 100.00% 0.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 87.87%

RSGKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.01% 20.29% 12.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 65.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

RSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 316.74% 74.33%

RSGKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSGKX Category Low Category High RSGKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 26.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSGKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSGKX Category Low Category High RSGKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.32% -6.13% 1.75% 94.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSGKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RSGKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

D. Scott Tracy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Stephen Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

