The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities convertible into common or preferred stock of publicly traded companies wherever they may be in the world. The Fund invests in companies of any size. The Fund expects that substantially all of the securities held by the Fund will be listed on at least one securities exchange. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in companies located in at least three different countries including the United States. The Fund will normally invest 40% or more of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund can invest any portion of its assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and a data-driven approach in seeking to identify companies across the market capitalization spectrum that it believes can sustain long-term growth. Valuation is also an integral part of the investment process. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes possess strong earnings quality, operational efficiency, sound management, favorable growth characteristics, attractive valuations, and that enjoy favorable market sentiment. The Adviser monitors macroeconomic and political trends, as well as risk exposures, as part of the overall investment process. The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive. The Fund will not typically seek to hedge its foreign currency exposure (arising from investments denominated in foreign currencies) relative to the U.S. dollar, although the Fund may engage in foreign currency exchange contracts to take advantage of changes in currency exchange rates anticipated by the Fund’s investment team. The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or similar investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.