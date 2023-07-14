Home
Trending ETFs

Victory RS Global Fund

mutual fund
RSGGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.61 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (RGGYX) Primary Retirement (RGGKX) A (RSGGX) C (RGGCX) Retirement (RGGRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory RS Global Fund

RSGGX | Fund

$19.61

$378 M

0.89%

$0.17

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.5%

1 yr return

21.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

Net Assets

$378 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RSGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory RS Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    U-Wen Kok

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities convertible into common or preferred stock of publicly traded companies wherever they may be in the world. The Fund invests in companies of any size. The Fund expects that substantially all of the securities held by the Fund will be listed on at least one securities exchange.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in companies located in at least three different countries including the United States. The Fund will normally invest 40% or more of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund can invest any portion of its assets in companies located in emerging markets.The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and a data-driven approach in seeking to identify companies across the market capitalization spectrum that it believes can sustain long-term growth. Valuation is also an integral part of the investment process. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes possess strong earnings quality, operational efficiency, sound management, favorable growth characteristics, attractive valuations, and that enjoy favorable market sentiment. The Adviser monitors macroeconomic and political trends, as well as risk exposures, as part of the overall investment process.The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.The Fund will not typically seek to hedge its foreign currency exposure (arising from investments denominated in foreign currencies) relative to the U.S. dollar, although the Fund may engage in foreign currency exchange contracts to take advantage of changes in currency exchange rates anticipated by the Fund’s investment team.The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or similar investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.
Read More

RSGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.5% -35.6% 29.2% 39.26%
1 Yr 21.5% 17.3% 252.4% 64.77%
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 27.01%
5 Yr 8.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 31.41%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -24.3% 957.1% 36.05%
2021 8.9% -38.3% 47.1% 14.29%
2020 5.1% -54.2% 0.6% 13.06%
2019 6.5% -76.0% 54.1% 73.94%
2018 -2.0% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.5% -35.6% 29.2% 40.38%
1 Yr 21.5% 11.4% 252.4% 80.23%
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 43.19%
5 Yr 8.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 42.82%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -24.3% 957.1% 36.05%
2021 8.9% -33.1% 47.1% 14.41%
2020 5.1% -44.4% 1.8% 28.26%
2019 6.5% -6.5% 54.1% 90.63%
2018 -2.0% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RSGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSGGX Category Low Category High RSGGX % Rank
Net Assets 378 M 199 K 133 B 61.73%
Number of Holdings 97 1 9075 35.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M -18 M 37.6 B 63.55%
Weighting of Top 10 27.31% 9.1% 100.0% 66.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.60%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.04%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.17%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 2.13%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.09%
  7. McDonald's Corp 2.04%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.03%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.02%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSGGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 61.84% 125.47% 4.41%
Cash 		0.01% -174.70% 23.12% 97.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 94.05%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 93.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 94.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 94.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSGGX % Rank
Technology 		22.68% 0.00% 49.87% 47.25%
Financial Services 		17.18% 0.00% 38.42% 22.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.89% 0.00% 40.94% 60.79%
Healthcare 		12.27% 0.00% 35.42% 65.97%
Communication Services 		8.99% 0.00% 57.66% 45.04%
Industrials 		8.47% 0.00% 44.06% 46.70%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 73.28% 56.28%
Energy 		4.36% 0.00% 21.15% 19.60%
Basic Materials 		2.80% 0.00% 38.60% 42.95%
Real Estate 		1.97% 0.00% 39.48% 70.15%
Utilities 		1.93% 0.00% 29.12% 49.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSGGX % Rank
US 		60.52% 0.13% 103.82% 45.59%
Non US 		39.47% 0.58% 99.46% 45.04%

RSGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.01% 44.27% 37.63%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.82% 78.23%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

RSGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 40.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 395.00% 61.35%

RSGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSGGX Category Low Category High RSGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 3.26% 93.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSGGX Category Low Category High RSGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -4.27% 12.65% 33.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RSGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

U-Wen Kok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder

Adam Mezan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

