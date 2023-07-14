Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.5%
1 yr return
21.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
Net Assets
$378 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RSGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|39.26%
|1 Yr
|21.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|64.77%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|27.01%
|5 Yr
|8.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|31.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RSGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|36.05%
|2021
|8.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|14.29%
|2020
|5.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|13.06%
|2019
|6.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|73.94%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|RSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSGGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|378 M
|199 K
|133 B
|61.73%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|1
|9075
|35.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|63.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.31%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|66.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSGGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|4.41%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|97.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|94.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|93.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|94.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|94.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSGGX % Rank
|Technology
|22.68%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|47.25%
|Financial Services
|17.18%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|22.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.89%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|60.79%
|Healthcare
|12.27%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|65.97%
|Communication Services
|8.99%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|45.04%
|Industrials
|8.47%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|46.70%
|Consumer Defense
|6.45%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|56.28%
|Energy
|4.36%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|19.60%
|Basic Materials
|2.80%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|42.95%
|Real Estate
|1.97%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|70.15%
|Utilities
|1.93%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|49.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSGGX % Rank
|US
|60.52%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|45.59%
|Non US
|39.47%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|45.04%
|RSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|37.63%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|78.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|RSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|40.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|61.35%
|RSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSGGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|93.98%
|RSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSGGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|33.86%
|RSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2013
8.92
8.9%
U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
