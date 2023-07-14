Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.0%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$860 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.9%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. The portfolio manager applies an intensive value approach in managing the Fund’s assets. This approach, which attempts to combine classic value analysis, the identification of good businesses, and accounting cynicism, has its roots in the teachings of Benjamin Graham and Abraham Briloff.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/ or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|40.00%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|74.84%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|92.68%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|82.04%
|10 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|85.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|RSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|47.47%
|2021
|2.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|90.52%
|2020
|1.2%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|36.87%
|2019
|0.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|96.63%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|27.36%
|RSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|860 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|33.91%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|10
|1551
|95.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|440 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|19.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.86%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|4.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|83.28%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|98.26%
|Cash
|16.71%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|1.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|35.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|35.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|34.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|34.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSEFX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.63%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|1.75%
|Industrials
|20.00%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|26.48%
|Technology
|13.92%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|9.85%
|Consumer Defense
|13.22%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|0.22%
|Basic Materials
|12.22%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|4.16%
|Financial Services
|5.91%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|96.28%
|Real Estate
|5.56%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|66.96%
|Communication Services
|4.54%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|10.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|85.78%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|98.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|97.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSEFX % Rank
|US
|78.85%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|98.05%
|Non US
|4.43%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|33.41%
|RSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|27.29%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.22%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|RSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|57.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|30.86%
|RSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.77%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|52.89%
|RSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|38.16%
|RSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 1998
24.1
24.1%
Mr. Dreifus is a principal and senior portfolio manager of Royce & Associates, LLC. Prior to joining Royce in 1998, he was a general partner and managing director and, most recently, a limited managing director of Lazard Freres & Co., LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Steven G. McBoyle joined the firm in 2007. Previously, he was a Partner at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (2001-2007) where he was a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value Fund and Small-Mid Value Fund. Prior to that he was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley (2000-2001) and an Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at Salomon Brothers (1997-2000). He began his career in public accounting within the Accounting & Audit Services Group of Deloitte & Touche (1990-1995). Mr. McBoyle holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Accountancy at the University of Waterloo, Canada and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
