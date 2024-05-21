Home
Trending ETFs

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Fund - Royce Small Cap Special Equity Fund USD Cls Service

RSEFX | Fund

$17.41

$757 M

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

Net Assets

$757 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RSEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Fund - Royce Small Cap Special Equity Fund USD Cls Service
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. The portfolio manager applies an intensive value approach in managing the Fund’s assets. This approach, which attempts to combine classic value analysis, the identification of good businesses, and accounting cynicism, has its roots in the teachings of Benjamin Graham and Abraham Briloff.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/ or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RSEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 12.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 4.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 6.3%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 7.1% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -16.5% N/A N/A N/A
2021 4.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.6% N/A N/A N/A
2019 0.9% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 12.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 4.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 6.3%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 12.5% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -6.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 22.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 7.3% N/A N/A N/A
2019 12.4% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RSEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSEFX Category Low Category High RSEFX % Rank
Net Assets 757 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSEFX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RSEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RSEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSEFX Category Low Category High RSEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSEFX Category Low Category High RSEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RSEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

