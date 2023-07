The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in debt securities. The Fund’s debt securities may include without limitation: U.S. government securities, including securities issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government; long- and short-term corporate debt obligations; mortgage-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); asset-backed securities, including collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); convertible bonds and notes; and U.S. dollar-denominated obligations of foreign governments, corporations and banks (i.e., Yankee Bonds). The Adviser uses bond market sector allocation, comprehensive credit analysis, and yield curve positioning to select securities for the Fund. Under normal market conditions, the average duration of the Fund’s portfolio is expected to be between 1 to 3 years and an average maturity between 1 to 3 years. The Fund seeks to maintain a low duration but may lengthen or shorten its duration within that range to reflect changes in the overall composition of the short-term investment-grade debt markets. Duration is a measure of a bond price’s sensitivity to a given change in interest rates. An investment-grade security is one that is rated Baa3 and higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB- and higher by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or, if unrated, has been determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in below investment grade debt securities, commonly known as “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds.” The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and may sell investments when it believes the securities are no longer attractive due to valuation, changes in the fundamental outlook of the company or other investments are considered more attractive. Although the Fund will primarily be invested in domestic securities, up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in foreign securities, which may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, to-be-announced (“TBA”), delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short-term trading of portfolio securities. There is no limitation on the maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase, and the Fund may sell any security before it matures. The Fund may also utilize dollar roll transactions to obtain market exposure to certain types of securities, particularly mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivatives transactions of any kind, such as futures contracts (both long and short positions), options on futures, and swap contracts, including, for example, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund also may enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter foreign currency exchange transactions, including currency futures, forward, and option transactions. The Fund may enter into any of these transactions for a variety of purposes, including, but not limited to, hedging various risks such as credit risk, interest rate risk, currency risk, and liquidity risk; taking a net long or short position in certain investments or markets; providing liquidity in the Fund; equitizing cash; minimizing transaction costs; generating income; adjusting the Fund’s sensitivity to interest rate risk, currency risk, or other risk; replicating certain direct investments; and asset and sector allocation. The Adviser will invest in investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), for cash management purposes or to seek exposure to a particular asset class.