Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$44.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.9%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RRSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|40.88%
|2021
|10.3%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|47.18%
|2020
|-2.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|91.71%
|2019
|6.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|8.19%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|47.26%
|Period
|RRSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|14.84%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|21.46%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|55.84%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|42.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|RRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.5 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|86.91%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|1551
|75.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.7 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|83.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.85%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|22.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.55%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|47.72%
|Cash
|1.45%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|49.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|13.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|13.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|10.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|11.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRSVX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.66%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|23.85%
|Financial Services
|18.87%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|80.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.74%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|40.04%
|Real Estate
|12.26%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|15.75%
|Energy
|7.77%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|55.36%
|Healthcare
|7.36%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|32.82%
|Technology
|7.23%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|72.65%
|Communication Services
|4.43%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|10.94%
|Basic Materials
|4.04%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|71.77%
|Consumer Defense
|2.61%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|70.46%
|Utilities
|2.02%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|57.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRSVX % Rank
|US
|98.55%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|11.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|92.62%
|RRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|64.19%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|30.07%
|RRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|65.19%
|RRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.39%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|34.69%
|RRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|11.18%
|RRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Lance F. James is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. He has been in the investment industry since 1980.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Eric is a senior equity analyst at RBC GAM. He provides research and analysis for the U.S. Microcap Core, Small Cap Core, Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value Strategies. Prior to joining the organization in 2014, he was senior equity analyst and partner at an Atlanta-based investment management boutique firm where he served as an industry generalist on the small and SMID cap value team. Previously, Eric was research analyst and vice president at an investment banking company covering a diverse range of sectors including retail, industrials and business services. He also served as director of a real estate firm based in Charlotte, managing its North Carolina commercial real estate research and software products portfolio. Eric’s experience also includes working in the capital management group of a large global financial services company. He began his career in the investment industry in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
