The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small companies that are considered to be undervalued in relation to earnings, dividends and/or assets. Small companies are defined by the Fund as companies that fall within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index at the time of purchase. The Russell 2000® Value Index is an unmanaged index of common stock prices that measures the performance of those Russell 2,000 companies with lower price‑to‑book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Value Index was approximately $33.8 million to $14.0 billion.

The Advisor uses a disciplined, bottom‑up approach to select stocks for the Fund’s portfolio with a focus on fundamental research and qualitative analysis. This analysis considers factors such as attractive and sustainable business fundamentals, near-term profitability improvement potential, financial strength, management strength and low valuation. The Fund normally invests for the long-term, but may sell a security at any time the Advisor considers the security to be overvalued or otherwise unfavorable. The Fund expects to invest primarily in securities of U.S.-based companies, but may also invest in securities of non‑U.S. companies.

As part of the investment process, the Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework.

ESG factors are considered with respect to many companies in which the Fund may invest in order to identify issuers the Advisor believes will be materially impacted by such factors. ESG factors are some of the many factors considered in making investment decisions. The determinations based on ESG factors may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund.