Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RBC Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
RRSVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.93 -0.13 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (RSVIX) Primary Other (RRSVX) A (RBVAX)
RRSVX (Mutual Fund)

RBC Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.93 -0.13 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (RSVIX) Primary Other (RRSVX) A (RBVAX)
RRSVX (Mutual Fund)

RBC Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.93 -0.13 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (RSVIX) Primary Other (RRSVX) A (RBVAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Small Cap Value Fund

RRSVX | Fund

$13.93

$44.5 M

3.39%

$0.47

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$44.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Small Cap Value Fund

RRSVX | Fund

$13.93

$44.5 M

3.39%

$0.47

1.03%

RRSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Nov 21, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance James

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small companies that are considered to be undervalued in relation to earnings, dividends and/or assets. Small companies are defined by the Fund as companies that fall within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index at the time of purchase. The Russell 2000® Value Index is an unmanaged index of common stock prices that measures the performance of those Russell 2,000 companies with lower price‑to‑book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Value Index was approximately $33.8 million to $14.0 billion. 
The Advisor uses a disciplined, bottom‑up approach to select stocks for the Fund’s portfolio with a focus on fundamental research and qualitative analysis. This analysis considers factors such as attractive and sustainable business fundamentals, near-term profitability improvement potential, financial strength, management strength and low valuation. The Fund normally invests for the long-term, but may sell a security at any time the Advisor considers the security to be overvalued or otherwise unfavorable. The Fund expects to invest primarily in securities of U.S.-based companies, but may also invest in securities of non‑U.S. companies. 
As part of the investment process, the Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. 
ESG factors are considered with respect to many companies in which the Fund may invest in order to identify issuers the Advisor believes will be materially impacted by such factors. ESG factors are some of the many factors considered in making investment decisions. The determinations based on ESG factors may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund. 
Read More

RRSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -10.6% 21.3% 15.48%
1 Yr 11.4% -16.4% 28.1% 22.80%
3 Yr 10.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 56.52%
5 Yr 0.2%* -24.6% 42.3% 35.44%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -36.7% 212.9% 40.88%
2021 10.3% -38.4% 60.6% 47.18%
2020 -2.5% -9.3% 66.8% 91.71%
2019 6.1% -5.9% 7.6% 8.19%
2018 -5.2% -12.3% -1.2% 47.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -12.9% 21.3% 14.84%
1 Yr 11.4% -16.4% 46.4% 21.46%
3 Yr 10.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 55.84%
5 Yr 0.2%* -19.1% 42.3% 42.20%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -36.7% 212.9% 40.88%
2021 10.3% -38.4% 60.6% 47.18%
2020 -2.5% -7.6% 66.8% 92.17%
2019 6.1% -5.9% 7.6% 8.19%
2018 -5.2% -12.3% -1.2% 69.15%

NAV & Total Return History

RRSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RRSVX Category Low Category High RRSVX % Rank
Net Assets 44.5 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 86.91%
Number of Holdings 69 10 1551 75.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.7 M 812 K 2.82 B 83.51%
Weighting of Top 10 27.85% 4.8% 95.7% 22.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lantheus Holdings Inc 3.67%
  2. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 3.39%
  3. United Community Banks Inc 3.12%
  4. Atkore Inc 2.82%
  5. Compass Diversified Holdings 2.60%
  6. Columbus McKinnon Corp 2.59%
  7. Ducommun Inc 2.54%
  8. ACCO Brands Corp 2.54%
  9. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 2.50%
  10. Builders FirstSource Inc 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RRSVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 14.38% 100.16% 47.72%
Cash 		1.45% -52.43% 47.85% 49.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 13.02%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 13.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 10.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 11.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRSVX % Rank
Industrials 		20.66% 0.65% 48.61% 23.85%
Financial Services 		18.87% 0.00% 35.71% 80.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.74% 0.00% 51.62% 40.04%
Real Estate 		12.26% 0.00% 44.41% 15.75%
Energy 		7.77% 0.00% 29.42% 55.36%
Healthcare 		7.36% 0.00% 25.76% 32.82%
Technology 		7.23% 0.00% 34.03% 72.65%
Communication Services 		4.43% 0.00% 24.90% 10.94%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 67.30% 71.77%
Consumer Defense 		2.61% 0.00% 13.22% 70.46%
Utilities 		2.02% 0.00% 13.86% 57.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRSVX % Rank
US 		98.55% 11.42% 100.16% 11.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 92.62%

RRSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.05% 37.36% 64.19%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 24.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 30.07%

Sales Fees

RRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 7.00% 252.00% 65.19%

RRSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RRSVX Category Low Category High RRSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.39% 0.00% 7.65% 34.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RRSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RRSVX Category Low Category High RRSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.43% 4.13% 11.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RRSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RRSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Lance F. James is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. He has been in the investment industry since 1980.

Eric Autio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Eric is a senior equity analyst at RBC GAM. He provides research and analysis for the U.S. Microcap Core, Small Cap Core, Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value Strategies. Prior to joining the organization in 2014, he was senior equity analyst and partner at an Atlanta-based investment management boutique firm where he served as an industry generalist on the small and SMID cap value team. Previously, Eric was research analyst and vice president at an investment banking company covering a diverse range of sectors including retail, industrials and business services. He also served as director of a real estate firm based in Charlotte, managing its North Carolina commercial real estate research and software products portfolio. Eric’s experience also includes working in the capital management group of a large global financial services company. He began his career in the investment industry in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×