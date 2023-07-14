Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund

RRRZX | Fund

$20.27

$1.48 B

2.12%

$0.43

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

-3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$1.48 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 114.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund

RRRZX | Fund

$20.27

$1.48 B

2.12%

$0.43

0.52%

RRRZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Vojticek

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes (calculated at the time of any investment), in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate companies. A company is considered to be a real estate company if, in the opinion of portfolio management, at least 50% of its revenues or 50% of the market value of its assets at the time of purchase are attributed to the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate. The fund may invest without limitation in securities of companies engaged principally in the real estate industry.The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in other types of securities. These securities may include short-term securities, bonds, notes, securities of companies not principally engaged in the real estate industry and other similar securities.Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses a combination of two analytical disciplines:Top-down research. Portfolio management analyzes market-wide investment conditions to arrive at the fund’s weighting across investment sectors, such as office, industrial,retail, hospitality and residential apartment real estate sectors.Bottom-up research. Portfolio management analyzes characteristics and investment prospects of a particular security relative to others to actively manage the fund’s exposure to individual securities within each sector. Disciplined valuation analysis drives this decision-making process, guiding portfolio management to invest in securities they believe can provide superior returns over the long-term, and to sell those that they believe no longer represent the strongest prospects. In its analysis, portfolio management primarily considers a company's balance sheet, the quality and geography of the property, the management team, liquidity, and a number of environmental,social and governance (ESG) considerations, each of which can impact an investment's risks and expected returns. Lastly, portfolio management considers the real estate securities markets in general when making investment decisions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.
Read More

RRRZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -10.9% 328.6% 44.04%
1 Yr -3.4% -35.3% 246.7% 21.94%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.0% 46.9% 33.97%
5 Yr 0.1%* -14.6% 23.4% 34.30%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% 22.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -51.3% 81.2% 47.10%
2021 15.0% -3.9% 24.3% 56.09%
2020 -2.9% -14.7% 10.5% 51.38%
2019 4.6% -0.2% 9.4% 49.18%
2018 -1.5% -7.1% 0.8% 24.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -22.8% 328.6% 41.88%
1 Yr -3.4% -35.3% 246.7% 23.02%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.0% 46.9% 32.95%
5 Yr 0.1%* -14.6% 23.4% 37.29%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% 21.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -51.3% 81.2% 47.10%
2021 15.0% -3.9% 24.3% 56.09%
2020 -2.9% -14.7% 10.5% 51.38%
2019 4.6% -0.2% 9.4% 49.18%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.8% 48.26%

NAV & Total Return History

RRRZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RRRZX Category Low Category High RRRZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.48 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 28.29%
Number of Holdings 38 20 642 65.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 803 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 25.27%
Weighting of Top 10 51.25% 15.9% 99.8% 49.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.89%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp 7.13%
  3. AvalonBay Communities Inc 5.83%
  4. Public Storage 5.00%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc 4.91%
  6. American Tower Corp 4.83%
  7. Welltower OP LLC 4.56%
  8. SBA Communications Corp 4.46%
  9. Extra Space Storage Inc 4.46%
  10. Equinix Inc 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RRRZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 0.01% 106.94% 28.11%
Cash 		0.50% -98.06% 25.84% 71.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 83.27%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 79.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 82.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 82.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRRZX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 28.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 80.08%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 86.47%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 83.08%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 80.08%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 81.95%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 80.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 82.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 80.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 89.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 80.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRRZX % Rank
US 		99.45% 0.01% 101.17% 24.91%
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 44.90% 42.70%

RRRZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RRRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.07% 26.04% 89.93%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.50% 10.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 48.00%

Sales Fees

RRRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RRRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 27.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RRRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 114.00% 0.11% 380.00% 85.11%

RRRZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RRRZX Category Low Category High RRRZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.12% 0.00% 12.22% 34.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RRRZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RRRZX Category Low Category High RRRZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.31% -1.14% 6.05% 33.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RRRZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RRRZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Vojticek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

David Zonavetch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2013

8.76

8.8%

David W. Zonavetch has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate Securities for the Americas and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, DWS, based in Chicago, since February 2017. Mr. Zonavetch has served as a Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for RREEF since September 2013 and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager - Real Estate Securities since February 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager from February 2007 to February 2012. From February 2007 to February 2012, Mr. Zonavetch was a Vice President and Securities Analyst at RREEF Real Estate. He has nine years of experience in accounting and finance. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Zonavetch served as a Senior Accountant in Corporate Finance of RREEF Real Estate, and from 2001 to 2003, he served as Securities Accounting Coordinator with RREEF Real Estate’s Securities Group, covering the office and self- storage sectors. From 1995 until joining RREEF Real Estate in 1998, Mr. Zonavetch worked as an analyst for Cendant Mobility Services Corp., a corporate employee relocation company. Mr. Zonavetch holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.

Robert Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Robert Thomas, Head of Investment Strategy Liquid Real Assets. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Robert Thomas has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities, Alternatives for RREEF America L.L.C. since 2017. He served as lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at Henderson Global Investors from 2015 to 2016, he was co-lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at AMP Capital from 2012 to 2015, and as an analyst at Nuveen Asset Management from 2011 to 2012, at BNP Paribas Asset Management from 2005 to 2011 and at Security Capital Research & Management from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Thomas started his career as an investment banking analyst in the Real Estate group at KeyBanc Capital Markets in 2002. Mr. Thomas holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Finance, Management & Strategy from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

