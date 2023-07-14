Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-0.2%
1 yr return
-4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$294 M
Holdings in Top 10
66.2%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Although the Fund is able to use a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) whereby Fund assets would be allocated among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers), the Real Return Fund's assets currently are managed directly by SIMC. The Fund seeks to produce a return similar to that of the Bloomberg 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index, which is the Fund's benchmark index.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, including inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. Treasury, other U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities. An inflation-indexed bond is a bond that is structured so that its principal value will change with inflation. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are a type of inflation-indexed bond in which the Fund may invest. The Fund's exposure to fixed income securities is not restricted by maturity requirements.
The Fund may, on a limited basis, also invest in futures contracts for risk management, speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities or market segments.
The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as time deposits, U.S. and foreign corporate debt including commercial paper and fully-collateralized repurchase agreements with highly rated counterparties (those rated A or better at the time of purchase); and securitized issues, such as mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. Government agencies.
|Period
|RRPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|76.19%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|25.24%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|31.84%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|40.40%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|42.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|RRPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|20.29%
|2021
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|73.40%
|2020
|1.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|83.50%
|2019
|0.7%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|88.94%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|10.53%
|Period
|RRPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|73.33%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|25.24%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|32.84%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|47.18%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|61.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|RRPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|20.29%
|2021
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|73.40%
|2020
|1.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|83.50%
|2019
|0.7%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|88.94%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|35.26%
|RRPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|294 M
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|76.30%
|Number of Holdings
|19
|6
|1306
|97.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|194 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|71.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.16%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|30.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRPAX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.48%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|37.91%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|58.77%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|77.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|72.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|70.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|83.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRPAX % Rank
|Government
|99.48%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|9.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.52%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|80.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|80.57%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|93.36%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|91.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|76.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRPAX % Rank
|US
|99.48%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|29.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|85.31%
|RRPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|81.73%
|Management Fee
|0.22%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|24.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|37.33%
|RRPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RRPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RRPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|246.00%
|42.58%
|RRPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.59%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|66.35%
|RRPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RRPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.41%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|82.69%
|RRPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2013
9.05
9.1%
Sean P. Simko has served as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management team for SIMC since 2005. Mr. Simko is responsible for the oversight of the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management team's overall investment process and management of daily trading. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Simko was Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Weiss, Peck & Greer Investments. Mr. Simko earned a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Slippery Rock University and is a ChFC charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Tim Sauermelch is a Portfolio Manager with the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management Team.In this capacity, he is responsible for the management of fixed income portfolios including evaluating current market opportunities and providing fundamental and relative value assessments across various fixed income asset class and sectors. Portfolios managed by Mr. Sauermelch consist of US government securities, inflation linkers, investment grade corporate debt and floating-rate instruments. Mr. Sauermelch is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and The CFA Society of Philadelphia. He earned a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Villanova University and graduated summa cum laude from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a minor in Economics. Mr. Sauermelch also holds the FINRA Series 65 license.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Steven Treftz, CFA, joined SIMC in 2012, and is responsible for the oversight, monitoring and manager selection for the Investment Management Unit's Multi Asset and Short Duration strategies. Prior to his employment at SEI, Mr. Treftz was employed by Citi Private Bank where he was responsible for maintaining the firm's research opinions on third party international, global and emerging market equity managers. Prior to his employment at Citi Private Bank Mr. Treftz was employed by Lockwood Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for the management of one of the firm's mutual fund/ETF wrap portfolio programs. Mr. Treftz earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University. Mr. Treftz is also a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
