Although the Fund is able to use a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) whereby Fund assets would be allocated among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers), the Real Return Fund's assets currently are managed directly by SIMC. The Fund seeks to produce a return similar to that of the Bloomberg 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index, which is the Fund's benchmark index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, including inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. Treasury, other U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities. An inflation-indexed bond is a bond that is structured so that its principal value will change with inflation. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are a type of inflation-indexed bond in which the Fund may invest. The Fund's exposure to fixed income securities is not restricted by maturity requirements.

The Fund may, on a limited basis, also invest in futures contracts for risk management, speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities or market segments.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as time deposits, U.S. and foreign corporate debt including commercial paper and fully-collateralized repurchase agreements with highly rated counterparties (those rated A or better at the time of purchase); and securitized issues, such as mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. Government agencies.