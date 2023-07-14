The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, which may include, but are not limited to, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities (including commercial mortgage-backed securities), corporate bonds, foreign bonds, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. For purposes of this 80% policy, the fund includes derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, income-producing securities.

Active management of the portfolio can result in securities being sold at gains or losses. However, over the long term, the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities that possess what the fund believes are favorable total return (income plus increases in principal value) characteristics.

Eighty percent (80%) of the debt securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (i.e., rated in one of the four highest rating categories) by each of the major credit rating agencies (S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s, and Fitch) that have assigned a rating to the security or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of investment-grade quality. Up to 15% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in “split-rated securities,” which are securities that have been

rated investment grade by at least one rating agency but below investment grade by another rating agency. The fund may maintain a net exposure of up to 5% of its net assets in instruments (through direct holdings and derivatives) that have received below investment-grade ratings from each of the rating agencies that have assigned ratings to the instruments or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment-grade quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds). The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities (including securities of issuers in emerging markets) and take currency positions to hedge this exposure as well as to capture appreciation from favorable currency changes.

The fund has considerable flexibility in seeking high income. There are no maturity restrictions so the fund can purchase long-term bonds, which tend to have higher yields than shorter-term bonds. In addition, when there is a large yield difference between the various quality levels, the fund may move down the credit scale and purchase lower-rated bonds with higher yields. When the difference is small or the outlook warrants, the fund may concentrate investments in higher-rated issues.

The fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The fund will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk.

While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures, credit default swaps and forward currency exchange contracts. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. Credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure. Forward currency exchange contracts would be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies or to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar.