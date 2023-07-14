Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
20.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$12.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund expects to primarily invest outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly, primarily among the world’s developed countries. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and invests at least 65% of its total assets in non-U.S. stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued. Investments in emerging markets will be modest and focused on more mature developing countries. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.
The fund takes a value-oriented approach to investing by searching for attractively valued companies with the potential for improving earnings over time. Country and sector allocations are driven primarily by security selection and secondarily by an assessment of top-down, fundamental prospects. The fund relies on a global research team to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;
·low valuation relative to a company’s growth potential;
·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and
·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.
|Period
|RRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|34.93%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|41.25%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|30.60%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|21.96%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|43.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|RRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|32.63%
|2021
|4.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|31.80%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|57.19%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|34.54%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|57.59%
|RRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.1 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|3.54%
|Number of Holdings
|147
|2
|3900
|31.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.27 B
|530 K
|13.7 B
|3.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.51%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|72.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.02%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|66.47%
|Cash
|2.98%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|30.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|14.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|35.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|7.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|11.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRIGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.37%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|33.83%
|Healthcare
|15.25%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|13.95%
|Industrials
|14.45%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|40.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.01%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|44.21%
|Basic Materials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|54.60%
|Communication Services
|7.05%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|47.48%
|Technology
|6.65%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|49.26%
|Energy
|5.55%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|62.31%
|Consumer Defense
|4.20%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|83.09%
|Utilities
|3.58%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|39.76%
|Real Estate
|2.60%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|30.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRIGX % Rank
|Non US
|95.36%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|59.12%
|US
|1.66%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|40.59%
|RRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|30.15%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|30.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.29%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|70.10%
|RRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|RRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.70%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|13.40%
|RRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.13%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|26.25%
|RRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|RRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.83%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|73.25%
|RRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Colin McQueen is a portfolio manager in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, managing the International Value Equity Strategy. Mr. McQueen earned a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Warwick and an M. Phil. in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
