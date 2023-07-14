Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity and debt securities issued by real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), REIT-like structures or real estate operating companies. A company will be considered a real estate company if, in the opinion of portfolio management, at least 50% of its revenues or at least 50% of the market value of its assets at the time the security is purchased are attributable to the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of real estate or such other activities that are primarily related to real estate. The fund may invest without limitation in securities of companies engaged principally in the real estate industry. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in other types of securities. These securities may include short-term securities, bonds, notes, securities of companies not principally engaged in the real estate industry and other similar securities. The fund allocates its assets among various regions and countries, including potentially emerging market countries, and normally invests a significant amount of its assets in non-US issuers. Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses a combination of two analytical disciplines: Top-down research. Portfolio management analyzes market-wide investment conditions to arrive at the fund’s weighting across regional markets (i.e., the portfolio weighting across investments in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia), and, within these regions, its strategy across investment sectors, such as office, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential apartment real estate sectors. Bottom-up research. Portfolio management analyzes characteristics and investment prospects of a particular security relative to others in its local market to actively manage the fund’s exposure to individual securities within each region. Disciplined valuation analysis drives this decision-making process, guiding portfolio management to invest in securities they believe can provide superior returns over the long-term, and to sell those that they believe no longer represent the strongest prospects. In its analysis, portfolio management primarily considers a company's balance sheet, the quality and geography of the property, the management team, liquidity, and a number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, each of which can impact an investment's risks and expected returns. Lastly, portfolio management considers the global real estate securities markets in general when making investment decisions. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.