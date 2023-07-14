Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|RRGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|56.99%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|28.50%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|61.50%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|82.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|30.00%
* Annualized
|RRGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|242 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|61.58%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|5
|739
|31.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|86.8 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|57.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.15%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|53.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|25.64%
|Other
|0.57%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|47.42%
|Cash
|0.29%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|84.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|18.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|13.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|17.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRGIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|2.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|15.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|48.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|25.79%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|22.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|27.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|12.63%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|60.53%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|14.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|68.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|16.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RRGIX % Rank
|US
|62.16%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|18.04%
|Non US
|36.97%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|75.26%
|RRGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|74.48%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|23.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|57.63%
|RRGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RRGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|15.09%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RRGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|67.20%
|RRGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.46%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|64.62%
|RRGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RRGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RRGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.54%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|40.31%
|RRGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.406
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.080
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 21, 2006
15.53
15.5%
Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 2012
9.76
9.8%
Joined RREEF and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2003; previously served as a real estate equities research analyst at ING Investment Management. Over 15 years of investment industry experience. BS, The Australian Catholic University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 2013
8.76
8.8%
David W. Zonavetch has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate Securities for the Americas and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, DWS, based in Chicago, since February 2017. Mr. Zonavetch has served as a Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for RREEF since September 2013 and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager - Real Estate Securities since February 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager from February 2007 to February 2012. From February 2007 to February 2012, Mr. Zonavetch was a Vice President and Securities Analyst at RREEF Real Estate. He has nine years of experience in accounting and finance. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Zonavetch served as a Senior Accountant in Corporate Finance of RREEF Real Estate, and from 2001 to 2003, he served as Securities Accounting Coordinator with RREEF Real Estate’s Securities Group, covering the office and self- storage sectors. From 1995 until joining RREEF Real Estate in 1998, Mr. Zonavetch worked as an analyst for Cendant Mobility Services Corp., a corporate employee relocation company. Mr. Zonavetch holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Robert Thomas, Head of Investment Strategy Liquid Real Assets. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Robert Thomas has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities, Alternatives for RREEF America L.L.C. since 2017. He served as lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at Henderson Global Investors from 2015 to 2016, he was co-lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at AMP Capital from 2012 to 2015, and as an analyst at Nuveen Asset Management from 2011 to 2012, at BNP Paribas Asset Management from 2005 to 2011 and at Security Capital Research & Management from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Thomas started his career as an investment banking analyst in the Real Estate group at KeyBanc Capital Markets in 2002. Mr. Thomas holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Finance, Management & Strategy from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Joined DWS in 2007; previously was a Portfolio Manager for Lehman Brothers; and was an Investment Strategy Analyst at Land Securities.Senior Portfolio Manager Real Estate Securities: London. Effective October 1, 2021, Head of Real Estate Securities for Europe and Lead Portfolio Manager: London.Investment industry experience started in 1999.BEng in Civil Engineering from University of Bristol.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
