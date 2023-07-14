Home
DWS RREEF Global Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
RRGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.67 -0.02 -0.3%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (RRGIX) Primary S (RRGTX) A (RRGAX) C (RRGCX) Other (RRGRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS RREEF Global Real Estate Securities Fund

RRGIX | Fund

$6.67

$242 M

1.46%

$0.10

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

Net Assets

$242 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RRGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS RREEF Global Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Vojticek

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity and debt securities issued by real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), REIT-like structures or real estate operating companies. A company will be considered a real estate company if, in the opinion of portfolio management, at least 50% of its revenues or at least 50% of the market value of its assets at the time the security is purchased are attributable to the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of real estate or such other activities that are primarily related to real estate. The fund may invest without limitation in securities of companies engaged principally in the real estate industry.The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in other types of securities. These securities may include short-term securities, bonds, notes, securities of companies not principally engaged in the real estate industry and other similar securities. The fund allocates its assets among various regions and countries, including potentially emerging market countries, and normally invests a significant amount of its assets in non-US issuers.Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses a combination of two analytical disciplines:Top-down research. Portfolio management analyzes market-wide investment conditions to arrive at the fund’s weighting across regional markets (i.e., the portfolio weighting across investments in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia), and, within these regions, its strategy across investment sectors, such as office, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential apartment real estate sectors.Bottom-up research. Portfolio management analyzes characteristics and investment prospects of a particular security relative to others in its local market to actively manage the fund’s exposure to individual securities within each region. Disciplined valuation analysis drives this decision-making process, guiding portfolio management to invest in securities they believe can provide superior returns over the long-term, and to sell those that they believe no longer represent the strongest prospects. In its analysis, portfolio management primarily considers a company's balance sheet, the quality and geography of the property, the management team, liquidity, and a number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, each of which can impact an investment's risks and expected returns. Lastly, portfolio management considers the global real estate securities markets in general when making investment decisions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

RRGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -7.4% 12.6% 56.99%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.1% 5.7% 28.50%
3 Yr 0.1%* -15.8% 6.1% 61.50%
5 Yr -5.5%* -17.1% 13.7% 82.78%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% 30.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -43.9% 4.5% 81.68%
2021 9.3% -7.2% 14.9% 52.41%
2020 -4.6% -7.5% 4.4% 85.03%
2019 1.7% 0.3% 6.1% 91.40%
2018 -1.9% -6.3% 11.6% 54.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -15.4% 12.6% 56.99%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.1% 5.7% 27.98%
3 Yr 0.1%* -15.8% 6.1% 60.96%
5 Yr -5.5%* -17.1% 14.1% 84.44%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% 29.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -43.9% 4.5% 81.68%
2021 9.3% -7.2% 14.9% 52.41%
2020 -4.6% -7.5% 4.4% 85.03%
2019 1.7% 0.3% 6.1% 91.40%
2018 -1.9% -6.3% 12.0% 70.93%

NAV & Total Return History

RRGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RRGIX Category Low Category High RRGIX % Rank
Net Assets 242 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 61.58%
Number of Holdings 97 5 739 31.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.8 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 57.22%
Weighting of Top 10 34.15% 18.1% 63.6% 53.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 6.90%
  2. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.47%
  3. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  4. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  5. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  6. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  7. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  8. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  9. Vonovia SE 3.84%
  10. Vonovia SE 3.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RRGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 3.65% 126.54% 25.64%
Other 		0.57% -33.49% 78.71% 47.42%
Cash 		0.29% -1.38% 10.38% 84.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 18.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 13.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 17.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRGIX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 72.53% 100.00% 2.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 15.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 48.42%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 25.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 22.63%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 27.89%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 12.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 60.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 14.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 68.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 16.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRGIX % Rank
US 		62.16% 0.00% 80.79% 18.04%
Non US 		36.97% 0.00% 99.40% 75.26%

RRGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RRGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.11% 27.58% 74.48%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.10% 1.50% 23.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.25% 57.63%

Sales Fees

RRGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RRGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 15.09%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RRGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 1.00% 165.00% 67.20%

RRGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RRGIX Category Low Category High RRGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 5.11% 64.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RRGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RRGIX Category Low Category High RRGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -0.23% 3.84% 40.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RRGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RRGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Vojticek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 21, 2006

15.53

15.5%

Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Chris Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2012

9.76

9.8%

Joined RREEF and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2003; previously served as a real estate equities research analyst at ING Investment Management. Over 15 years of investment industry experience. BS, The Australian Catholic University.

David Zonavetch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2013

8.76

8.8%

David W. Zonavetch has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate Securities for the Americas and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, DWS, based in Chicago, since February 2017. Mr. Zonavetch has served as a Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for RREEF since September 2013 and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager - Real Estate Securities since February 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager from February 2007 to February 2012. From February 2007 to February 2012, Mr. Zonavetch was a Vice President and Securities Analyst at RREEF Real Estate. He has nine years of experience in accounting and finance. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Zonavetch served as a Senior Accountant in Corporate Finance of RREEF Real Estate, and from 2001 to 2003, he served as Securities Accounting Coordinator with RREEF Real Estate’s Securities Group, covering the office and self- storage sectors. From 1995 until joining RREEF Real Estate in 1998, Mr. Zonavetch worked as an analyst for Cendant Mobility Services Corp., a corporate employee relocation company. Mr. Zonavetch holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.

Robert Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Robert Thomas, Head of Investment Strategy Liquid Real Assets. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Robert Thomas has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities, Alternatives for RREEF America L.L.C. since 2017. He served as lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at Henderson Global Investors from 2015 to 2016, he was co-lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at AMP Capital from 2012 to 2015, and as an analyst at Nuveen Asset Management from 2011 to 2012, at BNP Paribas Asset Management from 2005 to 2011 and at Security Capital Research & Management from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Thomas started his career as an investment banking analyst in the Real Estate group at KeyBanc Capital Markets in 2002. Mr. Thomas holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Finance, Management & Strategy from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Barry McConnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Joined DWS in 2007; previously was a Portfolio Manager for Lehman Brothers; and was an Investment Strategy Analyst at Land Securities.Senior Portfolio Manager Real Estate Securities: London. Effective October 1, 2021, Head of Real Estate Securities for Europe and Lead Portfolio Manager: London.Investment industry experience started in 1999.BEng in Civil Engineering from University of Bristol.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

