The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in U.S. equity securities (or any borrowings that have similar economic characteristics). The strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar characteristics to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index® (S&P 500 Index) with the potential to provide excess returns relative to the Index. The fund uses a disciplined portfolio construction process whereby it weights each sector and industry approximately the same as the S&P 500 Index. Within each sector and industry, the weighting of individual fund holdings can vary significantly from their weighting within the S&P 500 Index. The fund, which may be considered an “enhanced index” fund, attempts to outperform the S&P 500 Index by overweighting those stocks that are viewed favorably relative to their weighting in the Index, and underweighting or avoiding those stocks that are viewed negatively.

The fund will generally remain fully invested (less than 5% in cash reserves) and seeks to be sector neutral when compared to the S&P 500 Index. While the majority of assets will be invested in large-capitalization U.S. common stocks, the fund may have small- and mid-capitalization and foreign exposure in keeping with fund objectives. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector.