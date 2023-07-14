Home
Trending ETFs

RQICX (Mutual Fund)

RQICX (Mutual Fund)

RESQ Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.65 -0.05 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
Inst (RQIIX) Primary A (RQIAX) C (RQICX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.8%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$27.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

86.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 318.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RQICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RESQ Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RESQ Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Greer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) that invest in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) (i) fixed income securities (including bills, notes, debentures, bonds, convertible securities, and any other debt or debt-related securities) whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, agencies or instrumentalities thereof or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates, (ii) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, (iii) other evidences of indebtedness, (iv) income producing equity securities (including dividend paying common stocks, preferred stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) of any market capitalization and (v) commodities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund invests may be of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”). The Underlying Funds may also engage in short selling and use leverage, which furthers the Fund’s investment objective by allowing the Fund to hedge risk to attempt to preserve capital. The Fund may be concentrated in certain sectors from time to time. The Adviser selects the appropriate allocation to achieve the Fund’s objectives based on its proprietary quantitative models and the Adviser’s subjective judgement about the market.

The quantitative proprietary models use a mathematical-based process to determine, on a daily basis, trends and asset classes in which the Fund invests. The mathematical algorithms combine statistical measures such as correlations, standard deviations, and technical indicators (price oscillators and moving averages) to assess the performance of an asset class and the overall market. The systems track investment price movements and look for advantageous entry points while calculating exit strategies for each investment at the same time. Although not the sole criteria for investment decisions, the quantitative model is regimented and disciplined in a manner that adds an unemotional approach to the purchase and sale of each investment. The Fund seeks positive returns through all market cycles and moves to cash positions when the markets decline and moves back to securities when the markets rally.

The methodology used by the Adviser in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio generally results in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

RQICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RQICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.8% -5.1% 5.7% 96.40%
1 Yr 3.5% -12.2% 3.7% 2.16%
3 Yr -5.1%* -10.6% 1.0% 83.33%
5 Yr -3.4%* -9.3% 3.5% 97.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RQICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -39.5% -1.5% 16.67%
2021 -4.4% -4.4% 4.2% 100.00%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 4.1% 3.15%
2019 1.7% 0.8% 4.1% 76.38%
2018 -3.1% -3.1% -0.2% 99.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RQICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.8% -11.4% 5.6% 94.96%
1 Yr 3.5% -12.2% 3.7% 2.16%
3 Yr -5.1%* -10.6% 5.7% 83.33%
5 Yr -3.4%* -9.3% 3.8% 97.58%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RQICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -39.5% -1.5% 16.67%
2021 -4.4% -4.4% 4.2% 100.00%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 4.1% 3.15%
2019 1.7% 0.8% 4.1% 76.38%
2018 -3.1% -3.1% 0.1% 99.19%

NAV & Total Return History

RQICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RQICX Category Low Category High RQICX % Rank
Net Assets 27.3 M 9 M 6.08 B 87.77%
Number of Holdings 15 3 7774 80.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 25 M -56 M 5.07 B 84.89%
Weighting of Top 10 86.04% 10.9% 102.4% 51.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RQICX % Rank
Bonds 		85.54% 0.00% 130.40% 3.60%
Cash 		14.56% -54.98% 76.00% 21.58%
Convertible Bonds 		1.61% 0.00% 3.97% 36.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% 0.00% 3.63% 31.65%
Other 		0.02% -3.09% 22.34% 51.08%
Stocks 		-1.95% -1.95% 57.00% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RQICX % Rank
Government 		53.00% 0.00% 62.10% 5.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.54% 1.69% 100.00% 30.94%
Corporate 		12.46% 0.00% 73.91% 94.24%
Securitized 		11.56% 0.00% 61.25% 84.89%
Municipal 		7.45% 0.00% 20.03% 2.88%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.66% 94.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RQICX % Rank
US 		72.71% 0.00% 130.40% 5.76%
Non US 		12.83% -1.54% 27.51% 28.78%

RQICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RQICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.94% 0.07% 3.13% 1.48%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 1.25% 99.28%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

RQICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% 61.54%

Trading Fees

RQICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RQICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 318.00% 6.00% 318.00% 100.00%

RQICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RQICX Category Low Category High RQICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.49% 0.00% 4.22% 69.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RQICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RQICX Category Low Category High RQICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.30% -1.30% 3.99% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RQICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RQICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Greer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

John W. Greer, CFA, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Greer has been an investment strategist at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of the RESQ Investment Partners, since 2007 and sits on the investment committee. Mr. Greer earned his BS in Finance from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Todd Foster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Todd M. Foster, CPA, AIF, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Foster has been a principal at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of the RESQ Investment Partners, since 1998 and sits on the investment committee. Mr. Foster earned his BS in Accounting from Janice H. Levin School of Business at Rutgers University.

Bryan Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Bryan M. Lee, CMT, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Lee is Chief Market Technician at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of RESQ Investment Partners, and has been with Total Investment Management, Inc. since 2005. Mr. Lee earned his BS in Marketing from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

