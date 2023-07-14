Home
RESQ Dynamic Allocation Fund

mutual fund
RQEIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.84 -0.1 -1.01%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (RQEIX) Primary A (RQEAX) C (RQECX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RESQ Dynamic Allocation Fund

RQEIX | Fund

$9.84

$29.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.4%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$29.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 441.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RQEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RESQ Dynamic Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RESQ Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Foster

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, either directly or indirectly through mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”), in foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic equity securities, fixed income securities and commodities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests may be of any market capitalization and includes common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The fixed income securities in which the Fund invest may be of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”) and includes sovereign debt, corporate debt, inflation protected securities, convertible securities, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities. The Underlying Funds may also engage in short selling and use leverage, which furthers the Fund’s investment objective by allowing the Fund to hedge risk to attempt to preserve capital. The Fund may be concentrated in certain sectors from time to time. The Adviser selects the appropriate allocation to achieve the Fund’s objectives based on its proprietary quantitative models and the Adviser’s subjective judgment about the market.

The quantitative proprietary models use a mathematical-based process to determine, on a daily basis, trends and asset classes in which the Fund invests. The mathematical algorithms combine statistical measures such as correlations, standard deviations, and technical indicators (price oscillators and moving averages) to assess the performance of an asset class and the overall market. The systems track investment price movements and look for advantageous entry points while calculating exit strategies for each investment at the same time. Although not the sole criteria for investment decisions, the quantitative model is regimented and disciplined in a manner that adds an unemotional aspect to the purchase and sale of each investment. The Fund seeks positive returns through all market cycles and moves to cash positions when the markets decline and moves back to securities when the markets rally.

The methodology used by the Adviser in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio generally results in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

RQEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.4% -12.3% 53.7% 2.89%
1 Yr 20.9% -18.8% 40.4% 2.48%
3 Yr 2.7%* -18.4% 16.1% 16.39%
5 Yr -0.1%* -13.4% 10.2% 29.46%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -48.5% 15.7% 49.38%
2021 -4.3% -10.0% 21.8% 90.83%
2020 4.4% -5.8% 15.2% 14.22%
2019 1.8% -2.2% 6.5% 75.80%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 20.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.4% -23.0% 53.7% 2.89%
1 Yr 20.9% -18.8% 40.4% 2.48%
3 Yr 2.7%* -18.4% 16.1% 16.81%
5 Yr -0.1%* -13.4% 10.2% 36.45%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -48.5% 15.7% 49.79%
2021 -4.3% -10.0% 21.8% 90.83%
2020 4.4% -5.8% 15.2% 14.22%
2019 1.8% -2.2% 6.5% 75.80%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 32.20%

NAV & Total Return History

RQEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RQEIX Category Low Category High RQEIX % Rank
Net Assets 29.7 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 86.42%
Number of Holdings 16 2 3255 75.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.8 M 349 K 12.1 B 79.01%
Weighting of Top 10 88.65% 22.2% 100.0% 22.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 25.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RQEIX % Rank
Stocks 		68.33% 0.00% 238.38% 23.46%
Cash 		23.53% -65.52% 88.88% 28.81%
Other 		8.13% -72.87% 73.78% 25.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 6.21% 25.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 90.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 95.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RQEIX % Rank
Technology 		24.18% 0.00% 85.77% 17.48%
Healthcare 		13.31% 0.00% 38.63% 39.32%
Financial Services 		12.87% 0.00% 98.22% 51.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.03% 0.00% 25.83% 13.11%
Communication Services 		10.00% 0.00% 21.61% 12.62%
Industrials 		8.55% 0.00% 23.85% 59.71%
Consumer Defense 		6.98% 0.00% 37.51% 45.63%
Energy 		3.57% 0.00% 60.89% 69.90%
Utilities 		3.05% 0.00% 91.12% 46.12%
Basic Materials 		2.99% 0.00% 56.73% 63.11%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 99.45% 59.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RQEIX % Rank
US 		62.15% -1.19% 235.84% 17.28%
Non US 		6.18% -6.82% 98.11% 46.91%

RQEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.86% 0.21% 4.40% 26.47%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 1.50% 90.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 26.19%

Sales Fees

RQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 37.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 441.00% 1.75% 441.00% 100.00%

RQEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RQEIX Category Low Category High RQEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 90.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RQEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RQEIX Category Low Category High RQEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -2.01% 13.72% 81.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RQEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RQEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Foster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Todd M. Foster, CPA, AIF, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Foster has been a principal at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of the RESQ Investment Partners, since 1998 and sits on the investment committee. Mr. Foster earned his BS in Accounting from Janice H. Levin School of Business at Rutgers University.

Bryan Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Bryan M. Lee, CMT, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Lee is Chief Market Technician at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of RESQ Investment Partners, and has been with Total Investment Management, Inc. since 2005. Mr. Lee earned his BS in Marketing from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

John Greer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

John W. Greer, CFA, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Greer has been an investment strategist at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of the RESQ Investment Partners, since 2007 and sits on the investment committee. Mr. Greer earned his BS in Finance from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

