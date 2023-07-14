Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, either directly or indirectly through mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”), in foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic equity securities, fixed income securities and commodities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests may be of any market capitalization and includes common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The fixed income securities in which the Fund invest may be of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”) and includes sovereign debt, corporate debt, inflation protected securities, convertible securities, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities. The Underlying Funds may also engage in short selling and use leverage, which furthers the Fund’s investment objective by allowing the Fund to hedge risk to attempt to preserve capital. The Fund may be concentrated in certain sectors from time to time. The Adviser selects the appropriate allocation to achieve the Fund’s objectives based on its proprietary quantitative models and the Adviser’s subjective judgment about the market.
The quantitative proprietary models use a mathematical-based process to determine, on a daily basis, trends and asset classes in which the Fund invests. The mathematical algorithms combine statistical measures such as correlations, standard deviations, and technical indicators (price oscillators and moving averages) to assess the performance of an asset class and the overall market. The systems track investment price movements and look for advantageous entry points while calculating exit strategies for each investment at the same time. Although not the sole criteria for investment decisions, the quantitative model is regimented and disciplined in a manner that adds an unemotional aspect to the purchase and sale of each investment. The Fund seeks positive returns through all market cycles and moves to cash positions when the markets decline and moves back to securities when the markets rally.
The methodology used by the Adviser in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio generally results in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|RQEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.2%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|3.72%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|2.89%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|17.65%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|45.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|RQEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|50.21%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|92.50%
|2020
|4.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|14.67%
|2019
|1.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|77.63%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|26.83%
|RQEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RQEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.7 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|86.01%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|2
|3255
|74.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.8 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|78.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.65%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|22.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RQEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|68.33%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|23.05%
|Cash
|23.53%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|28.40%
|Other
|8.13%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|25.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|24.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|89.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|94.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RQEAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.18%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|16.99%
|Healthcare
|13.31%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|38.83%
|Financial Services
|12.87%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|50.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.03%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|12.62%
|Communication Services
|10.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|12.14%
|Industrials
|8.55%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|59.22%
|Consumer Defense
|6.98%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|45.15%
|Energy
|3.57%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|69.42%
|Utilities
|3.05%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|45.63%
|Basic Materials
|2.99%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|62.62%
|Real Estate
|2.47%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|59.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RQEAX % Rank
|US
|62.15%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|16.87%
|Non US
|6.18%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|46.50%
|RQEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.26%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|14.71%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|27.38%
|RQEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|41.03%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RQEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|34.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RQEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|441.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|99.49%
|RQEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RQEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|89.92%
|RQEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RQEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RQEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.13%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|91.36%
|RQEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Bryan M. Lee, CMT, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Lee is Chief Market Technician at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of RESQ Investment Partners, and has been with Total Investment Management, Inc. since 2005. Mr. Lee earned his BS in Marketing from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
John W. Greer, CFA, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Greer has been an investment strategist at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of the RESQ Investment Partners, since 2007 and sits on the investment committee. Mr. Greer earned his BS in Finance from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Todd M. Foster, CPA, AIF, has been a Portfolio Manager of the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC since starting the RESQ Investment Partners, LLC in 2013. Mr. Foster has been a principal at Total Investment Management, Inc., an affiliate of the RESQ Investment Partners, since 1998 and sits on the investment committee. Mr. Foster earned his BS in Accounting from Janice H. Levin School of Business at Rutgers University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
