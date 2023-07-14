RiverPark Growth seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of large capitalization companies that RiverPark believes have above-average growth prospects. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. The Fund considers companies with market capitalizations in excess of $5 billion to be large capitalization companies. RiverPark uses a fundamental research driven approach to identify those industries and companies with the strongest growth prospects for revenue, earnings and/or cash flow over the medium-and long-term and seeks to buy stock in those companies at attractive valuations. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of U.S. companies, but it may also invest outside the U.S.

The Fund invests in industries that RiverPark believes are the beneficiaries of long-term secular changes in the global economy and companies within those industries that are gaining market share and have, what RiverPark believes to be, long-term sustainable competitive advantages and positions protected by strong barriers to entry. RiverPark seeks companies with latent pricing power, expanding free cash flow and a high return on invested capital. RiverPark also looks for companies with strong and experienced management teams with clear business objectives. RiverPark believes it can gain an investment advantage not only through its primary research and by developing conviction in business models, but also because it invests with a long-term time horizon.

RiverPark’s investment process includes several well-defined steps. First, RiverPark frames the investment opportunity by analyzing the investment characteristics of both the industry and the specific company with a focus on the medium- and long-term secular and structural dynamics involved, such as sustainable competitive advantages, barriers to entry, technological innovation, changes in government regulation and demographic trends. The next step includes fundamental research, including company visits and primary research of competitors, customers and suppliers, as RiverPark seeks to gain conviction in both the competitive dynamics within the industry and the reputation, skill and drive of the management team. Finally, RiverPark creates and maintains detailed, proprietary financial models of the revenues, earnings and cash flows of each potential investment and establishes price targets that encompass its view of the company’s future enterprise value. RiverPark’s purchase and sell disciplines are driven by combining its own proprietary projections of the future fundamentals of a business with what it believes are conservative valuation metrics. Generally, a security will be sold from the portfolio when RiverPark believes its assessment of the security’s intrinsic value has been realized, when the security is underperforming, or when its risk management or industry concentration guidelines suggest reducing the position.

RiverPark’s goal is to invest only when it can firmly establish conviction in the business prospects of the company and when it believes valuations are compelling. RiverPark looks for the opportunity to invest in its high conviction ideas at times when it believes a company’s prospects are misunderstood by other investors or analysts, the markets react to short-term events, and/or business models change.