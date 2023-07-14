Home
RiverPark Large Growth Fund

mutual fund
RPXIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.19 -0.06 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (RPXIX) Primary Adv (RPXFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RiverPark Large Growth Fund

RPXIX | Fund

$22.19

$41.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

36.9%

1 yr return

30.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$41.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RPXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 36.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RiverPark Large Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RiverPark Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    1247888
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Rubin

Fund Description

RiverPark Growth seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of large capitalization companies that RiverPark believes have above-average growth prospects. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. The Fund considers companies with market capitalizations in excess of $5 billion to be large capitalization companies. RiverPark uses a fundamental research driven approach to identify those industries and companies with the strongest growth prospects for revenue, earnings and/or cash flow over the medium-and long-term and seeks to buy stock in those companies at attractive valuations. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of U.S. companies, but it may also invest outside the U.S.

The Fund invests in industries that RiverPark believes are the beneficiaries of long-term secular changes in the global economy and companies within those industries that are gaining market share and have, what RiverPark believes to be, long-term sustainable competitive advantages and positions protected by strong barriers to entry. RiverPark seeks companies with latent pricing power, expanding free cash flow and a high return on invested capital. RiverPark also looks for companies with strong and experienced management teams with clear business objectives. RiverPark believes it can gain an investment advantage not only through its primary research and by developing conviction in business models, but also because it invests with a long-term time horizon.

RiverPark’s investment process includes several well-defined steps. First, RiverPark frames the investment opportunity by analyzing the investment characteristics of both the industry and the specific company with a focus on the medium- and long-term secular and structural dynamics involved, such as sustainable competitive advantages, barriers to entry, technological innovation, changes in government regulation and demographic trends. The next step includes fundamental research, including company visits and primary research of competitors, customers and suppliers, as RiverPark seeks to gain conviction in both the competitive dynamics within the industry and the reputation, skill and drive of the management team. Finally, RiverPark creates and maintains detailed, proprietary financial models of the revenues, earnings and cash flows of each potential investment and establishes price targets that encompass its view of the company’s future enterprise value. RiverPark’s purchase and sell disciplines are driven by combining its own proprietary projections of the future fundamentals of a business with what it believes are conservative valuation metrics. Generally, a security will be sold from the portfolio when RiverPark believes its assessment of the security’s intrinsic value has been realized, when the security is underperforming, or when its risk management or industry concentration guidelines suggest reducing the position.

RiverPark’s goal is to invest only when it can firmly establish conviction in the business prospects of the company and when it believes valuations are compelling. RiverPark looks for the opportunity to invest in its high conviction ideas at times when it believes a company’s prospects are misunderstood by other investors or analysts, the markets react to short-term events, and/or business models change.

Read More

RPXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.9% -41.7% 64.0% 11.90%
1 Yr 30.8% -46.2% 77.9% 3.20%
3 Yr -5.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 79.42%
5 Yr -2.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 74.95%
10 Yr 3.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 52.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.4% -85.9% 81.6% 92.41%
2021 -1.2% -31.0% 26.7% 78.67%
2020 13.3% -13.0% 34.8% 12.03%
2019 4.3% -6.0% 10.6% 83.10%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 2.0% 80.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.9% -41.7% 64.0% 11.08%
1 Yr 30.8% -46.2% 77.9% 2.70%
3 Yr -5.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 79.15%
5 Yr -2.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 78.86%
10 Yr 3.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 79.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.4% -85.9% 81.6% 92.41%
2021 -1.2% -31.0% 26.7% 78.67%
2020 13.3% -13.0% 34.8% 12.03%
2019 4.3% -6.0% 10.6% 83.10%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 3.1% 87.33%

NAV & Total Return History

RPXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPXIX Category Low Category High RPXIX % Rank
Net Assets 41.6 M 189 K 222 B 92.81%
Number of Holdings 31 2 3509 92.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 93.69%
Weighting of Top 10 47.00% 11.4% 116.5% 49.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Blackstone Inc 6.33%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.53%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.17%
  4. Snap Inc Class A 4.96%
  5. Apple Inc 4.88%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.73%
  7. RingCentral Inc Class A 4.68%
  8. Charles Schwab Corp 4.53%
  9. Exact Sciences Corp 4.38%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPXIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 50.26% 104.50% 19.84%
Cash 		0.35% -10.83% 49.73% 78.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 76.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 76.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 75.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPXIX % Rank
Technology 		34.70% 0.00% 65.70% 55.08%
Communication Services 		29.21% 0.00% 66.40% 0.33%
Financial Services 		21.18% 0.00% 43.06% 4.02%
Healthcare 		7.56% 0.00% 39.76% 91.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.35% 0.00% 62.57% 94.59%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 82.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 93.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 98.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 89.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 97.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 92.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPXIX % Rank
US 		96.04% 34.69% 100.00% 40.82%
Non US 		3.61% 0.00% 54.22% 44.84%

RPXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.29% 54.34%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 59.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.02% 42.78%

Sales Fees

RPXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 316.74% 55.89%

RPXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPXIX Category Low Category High RPXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 78.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPXIX Category Low Category High RPXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -6.13% 1.75% 62.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Rubin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Mr. Rubin is the Co-Chief Investment Officer of RiverPark. Mr. Rubin received a BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of Michigan in 1988 and a JD from Harvard Law School in 1991. From 1991 to 1994, he was an associate at Latham & Watkins specializing in corporate finance transactions. From 1994 until joining Baron Capital in November of 1995, Mr. Rubin was an equity research analyst for Smith Barney, focusing on emerging growth stocks. In 1995, he joined Baron Capital as a research analyst covering consumer/retail, gaming/leisure/lodging and real estate. In 1999, he was co-portfolio manager for Baron Growth Fund. He served as portfolio manager for the Baron iOpportunity Fund, a technology-focused mutual fund, from the fund’s inception in March 2000 through March 2006, and was also the portfolio manager of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund, a large-cap growth mutual fund, from the fund’s inception in May 2004 through March 2006. From June 2006 to June 2008, he was a managing general partner of RiverPark Partners, a long/short equity fund. From its inception on October 2, 2009, Mr. Rubin was the portfolio manager for the RiverPark Growth ETF and the leader of the team that managed the RiverPark Financials ETF.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

