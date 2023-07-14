Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.4%
Net Assets
$1.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.2%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|27.95%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|63.19%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|33.33%
|5 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|80.74%
|10 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|94.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|12.12%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|45.17%
|2020
|1.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|98.57%
|2019
|2.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|91.34%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|92.76%
|Period
|RPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|27.27%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|61.34%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|33.33%
|5 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|82.75%
|10 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|97.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|12.12%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|45.34%
|2020
|1.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|98.57%
|2019
|2.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|91.34%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|94.48%
|RPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.42 B
|183 K
|28 B
|30.94%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|6
|1336
|83.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|424 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|31.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.17%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|29.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.05%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|70.90%
|Cash
|3.95%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|22.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|38.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|48.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|37.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|36.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPRCX % Rank
|Industrials
|33.27%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|1.34%
|Technology
|22.43%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|65.22%
|Financial Services
|12.66%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|18.39%
|Basic Materials
|9.24%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|0.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.58%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|87.96%
|Healthcare
|4.44%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|97.32%
|Communication Services
|3.74%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|23.08%
|Real Estate
|3.41%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|28.09%
|Consumer Defense
|2.22%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|80.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|54.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|83.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPRCX % Rank
|US
|91.55%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|65.72%
|Non US
|4.50%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|36.45%
|RPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|4.75%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|86.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|RPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|98.92%
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|41.94%
|RPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|10.51%
|RPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|40.97%
|RPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.30%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|86.61%
|RPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1991
30.44
30.4%
Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Lauren A. Romeo, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Principal for Royce Investment Partners. She manages portfolios in the firm’s Small-Cap Premier Quality and Multi-Discipline strategies. She serves as Portfolio Manager for Royce Premier Fund and Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund (both with Chuck Royce as Lead Portfolio Manager). She also manages a portfolio with Mark Rayner and Steven McBoyle in Royce’s Global Small-Cap Quality Premier strategy for Japanese investors, as well as two offshore funds that use a similar U.S. high-quality strategy. In addition, she and serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Royce Value Trust, a closed-end fund. Ms. Romeo joined Royce Investment Partners in 2004. Previously, she was a Portfolio Manager at Dalton Greiner, Hartman & Maher (since 2001), an Analyst with Legg Mason Funds Management (2000-2001), and an Analyst with T. Rowe Price Group (1996-2000). Ms. Romeo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 10, 2014
7.56
7.6%
Steven G. McBoyle joined the firm in 2007. Previously, he was a Partner at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (2001-2007) where he was a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value Fund and Small-Mid Value Fund. Prior to that he was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley (2000-2001) and an Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at Salomon Brothers (1997-2000). He began his career in public accounting within the Accounting & Audit Services Group of Deloitte & Touche (1990-1995). Mr. McBoyle holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Accountancy at the University of Waterloo, Canada and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Andrew S. Palen Portfolio Manager Employed by Royce since 2015 Assistant Portfolio Manager for: Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Previously a Senior Analyst at Armistice Capital (2013-2015), a Summer Associate at UBS Global Management (2012), and an Associate at Comvest Partners (2008-2011).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...