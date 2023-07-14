Home
Trending ETFs

Royce Premier Fund

mutual fund
RPRCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.85 -0.07 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (RYPRX) Primary S (RPFFX) Inst (RPFIX) C (RPRCX) Retirement (RPRRX) (RAAFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Premier Fund

RPRCX | Fund

$8.85

$1.42 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.4%

Net Assets

$1.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RPRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Premier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Royce

RPRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -21.9% 50.1% 27.95%
1 Yr 9.4% -72.8% 36.6% 63.19%
3 Yr -0.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 33.33%
5 Yr -8.4%* -42.7% 12.5% 80.74%
10 Yr -7.7%* -23.2% 11.9% 94.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -82.1% 547.9% 12.12%
2021 -2.9% -69.3% 196.9% 45.17%
2020 1.7% -28.2% 32.1% 98.57%
2019 2.4% -3.2% 9.3% 91.34%
2018 -7.0% -14.5% 20.4% 92.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -24.8% 50.1% 27.27%
1 Yr 9.4% -72.8% 36.6% 61.34%
3 Yr -0.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 33.33%
5 Yr -8.4%* -42.7% 14.6% 82.75%
10 Yr -7.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 97.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -82.1% 547.9% 12.12%
2021 -2.9% -69.3% 196.9% 45.34%
2020 1.7% -28.2% 32.1% 98.57%
2019 2.4% -3.2% 9.3% 91.34%
2018 -7.0% -14.5% 20.4% 94.48%

NAV & Total Return History

RPRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPRCX Category Low Category High RPRCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.42 B 183 K 28 B 30.94%
Number of Holdings 53 6 1336 83.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 424 M 59 K 2.7 B 31.27%
Weighting of Top 10 27.17% 5.9% 100.0% 29.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morningstar Inc 3.54%
  2. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc 3.28%
  3. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 3.02%
  4. CMC Materials Inc Ordinary Shares 2.90%
  5. Ares Management Corp Class A 2.85%
  6. Innospec Inc 2.79%
  7. Manhattan Associates Inc 2.75%
  8. Forrester Research Inc 2.70%
  9. Cabot Microelectronics Corp 2.67%
  10. Lindsay Corp 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPRCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.05% 77.52% 101.30% 70.90%
Cash 		3.95% -1.30% 22.49% 22.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 38.63%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 48.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 37.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 36.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPRCX % Rank
Industrials 		33.27% 0.00% 36.64% 1.34%
Technology 		22.43% 2.91% 75.51% 65.22%
Financial Services 		12.66% 0.00% 42.95% 18.39%
Basic Materials 		9.24% 0.00% 10.30% 0.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.58% 0.00% 40.68% 87.96%
Healthcare 		4.44% 0.00% 47.90% 97.32%
Communication Services 		3.74% 0.00% 15.31% 23.08%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 15.31% 28.09%
Consumer Defense 		2.22% 0.00% 13.56% 80.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 54.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 83.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPRCX % Rank
US 		91.55% 67.06% 99.56% 65.72%
Non US 		4.50% 0.00% 26.08% 36.45%

RPRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.05% 27.56% 4.75%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 86.93%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 98.92%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 41.94%

Trading Fees

RPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 3.00% 439.00% 10.51%

RPRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPRCX Category Low Category High RPRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 40.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPRCX Category Low Category High RPRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.30% -4.08% 1.10% 86.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Royce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1991

30.44

30.4%

Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.

Lauren Romeo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Lauren A. Romeo, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Principal for Royce Investment Partners. She manages portfolios in the firm’s Small-Cap Premier Quality and Multi-Discipline strategies. She serves as Portfolio Manager for Royce Premier Fund and Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund (both with Chuck Royce as Lead Portfolio Manager). She also manages a portfolio with Mark Rayner and Steven McBoyle in Royce’s Global Small-Cap Quality Premier strategy for Japanese investors, as well as two offshore funds that use a similar U.S. high-quality strategy. In addition, she and serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Royce Value Trust, a closed-end fund. Ms. Romeo joined Royce Investment Partners in 2004. Previously, she was a Portfolio Manager at Dalton Greiner, Hartman & Maher (since 2001), an Analyst with Legg Mason Funds Management (2000-2001), and an Analyst with T. Rowe Price Group (1996-2000). Ms. Romeo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Steven McBoyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 10, 2014

7.56

7.6%

Steven G. McBoyle joined the firm in 2007. Previously, he was a Partner at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (2001-2007) where he was a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value Fund and Small-Mid Value Fund. Prior to that he was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley (2000-2001) and an Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at Salomon Brothers (1997-2000). He began his career in public accounting within the Accounting & Audit Services Group of Deloitte & Touche (1990-1995). Mr. McBoyle holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Accountancy at the University of Waterloo, Canada and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant.

Andrew Palen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Andrew S. Palen Portfolio Manager Employed by Royce since 2015 Assistant Portfolio Manager for: Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Previously a Senior Analyst at Armistice Capital (2013-2015), a Summer Associate at UBS Global Management (2012), and an Associate at Comvest Partners (2008-2011).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

