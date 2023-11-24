Home
Name

As of 11/24/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.13 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 11/24/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

RPNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Riverpark/Next Century Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RiverPark Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small cap companies. The Fund defines small cap companies as those with market capitalizations, at the time of initial investment, of less than the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index on a rolling three-year basis. As of May 31, 2023, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index on a rolling three-year basis was $29.1 billion.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in companies that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Next Century Growth Investors, LLC (“Next Century” or the “Sub-Adviser”), believes will sustain above-average revenue and earnings growth over time, or which are expected to develop rapid sales and earnings growth in the future when compared to the economy and stock market as a whole. The Sub-Adviser employs a “bottom up” approach in its stock selection, which is the use of fundamental analysis to identify companies that it believes over the long term will surpass consensus earnings estimates.

The first step of the investment selection process is to screen for companies that either have exhibited greater than 15% revenue growth or are likely to achieve a greater than 15% revenue growth rate soon, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, based on its research and analysis of the company’s business and financial information.  

Each company that passes the initial screen is then subject to a research review of the size of the market in which the company operates, the competitive landscape within that market and the company’s income statement. The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in companies, which in its opinion, benefit from strong market share and manageable competition in large and/or expanding markets that can support long-term revenue and earnings growth. 

The Fund is expected to maintain a diversified portfolio of approximately 40-60 stocks, although the actual number of portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions. Position sizes will typically range up to 5% of the portfolio, although the Fund may at times hold positions greater than 5% of the portfolio. The Fund does not target any particular sector, and individual sectors are generally limited to the greater of 10% or 2x the weighting of such sector in the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The Fund’s sector weightings are the result of its bottom-up individual stock selections, which are subject to change, with holdings typically concentrated in the fastest growing sectors and industries. At launch, the Fund is expected to have significant exposure to the industrials, healthcare and information technology sectors.

Next Century believes in adhering to a strong sell discipline.  Positions are subject to sale based on several factors, including direct research that uncovers a change to the investment thesis, slower revenue growth, declining margins, earnings shortfalls, or a market valuation no longer justified by its current fundamentals. 

Next Century’s uniqueness comes from having a small team of portfolio managers performing direct research and consistently applying a growth philosophy in all economic and market environments. Next Century believes its ability to construct a portfolio with high quality growth companies, combined with a strong sell discipline, has enabled it to outperform in the past. Next Century’s long-term track record encompasses periods of economic strength and weakness, both domestically and globally, as well as many volatile market environments.

RPNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RPNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPNIX Category Low Category High RPNIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.13 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 54 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 803 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 37.71% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 4.69%
  2. QUANTA SERVICES INC COMMON STOCK 4.55%
  3. CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK 4.50%
  4. FLYWIRE CORP-VOTING COMMON STOCK 3.90%
  5. SAIA INC COMMON STOCK 3.54%
  6. ASTRONICS CORP COMMON STOCK 3.53%
  7. VERRA MOBILITY CORP COMMON STOCK 3.51%
  8. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN SWEEP INTEREST 3.42%
  9. RBC BEARINGS INC COMMON STOCK 3.22%
  10. TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPNIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.52% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.48% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPNIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPNIX % Rank
US 		93.52% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RPNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RPNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPNIX Category Low Category High RPNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPNIX Category Low Category High RPNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RPNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

