Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of foreign companies across the market capitalization spectrum (i.e., inclusive of small, medium and large capitalization companies), including sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts or American Depositary Shares (ADRs and ADSs are dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers traded in the U.S). The Fund invests mainly in a limited number of small, mid and large capitalization stocks of companies listed or traded on a national securities exchange or on a national securities association, including foreign securities traded on a national securities exchange or on a national securities association. The Fund will typically hold between 25 and 50 securities. The Fund considers a company to be a small, mid or large-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the Morningstar Global ex-US TME Index as of the date it was last reconstituted. The market capitalizations within the index vary, but as of September 30, 2021, they ranged from approximately $70.5 million to $512.8 billion. However, the Fund will typically invest in companies with market capitalizations between $3 billion and $100 billion market capitalization at the time of initial purchase.

In determining whether an investment is appropriate for inclusion it the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser screens companies using quality and valuation measures such as long-term operating and gross margin, return on invested capital and free cash flow. International companies that make it through the Adviser’s initial quality and valuation measures are then subjected to intensive fundamental analysis to determine whether a company has a competitive advantage in the marketplace and a sustainable business model. In analyzing a company’s fundamentals, the Adviser utilizes, among other sources of information, publicly available filings, third-party research materials, and industry research calls. In addition, the Adviser may interact with company management though participation on earnings calls and investor relations conferences.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser engages in fundamental analysis to identify high quality durable businesses, with sustainable competitive advantages, pricing power, and a consistent, sustainable record of strong returns on capital over a full business cycle. In addition, the Adviser emphasizes quality and attempts to find sustainable competitive advantages, one stock at a time, with an overall focus on positive risk/reward to protect capital in challenging markets while capturing most of the upside return when stocks advance. The Adviser then applies its proprietary Private Market Value (“PMV”) methodology to determine a company’s intrinsic value. The Adviser selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio that generally can be purchased at a discount of 30% or more to the PMV. The Adviser typically sells investments when they reach, or are close to reaching, the PMV, or due to a change in the fundamentals of the security.