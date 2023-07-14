Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$232 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RPMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Reinhart Mid Cap PMV Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Reinhartfunds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    9416771
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Jesko

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks issued by mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. The Fund considers a company to be a mid-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index as of the date it was last reconstituted. The market capitalizations within the index vary, but as of May 31, 2022 they ranged from approximately $2.9 billion to $46.5 billion. The Fund’s investment strategy utilizes the Adviser’s proprietary Private Market Value (“PMV”) methodology to determine a company’s true intrinsic value, which is the amount an acquirer would be willing to pay for the entire company. This PMV becomes the “anchor” by which all decisions by the Adviser are framed within an emotional market. PMV is calculated by observing actual takeover valuations and applying the corresponding, appropriate valuation multiples to each security analyzed. Because stock prices tend to be more volatile than a security’s intrinsic value, this discipline seeks to eliminate the emotion of the markets and identify objective investment opportunities.
The Adviser selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio that generally can be purchased at a discount of 30% or more to the PMV and typically sells investments when they reach or are close to reaching the PMV, or due to a change in the fundamentals of the security. The fundamentals may change by improvement or deterioration. If the fundamentals deteriorate, a security will be sold before it reaches the PMV price target. If the fundamentals improve, the PMV price target may be increased. Key fundamentals will vary by industry. The major categories generally include financial metrics such as sales growth, profit margins, free cash flow and returns-on-capital. In addition, the Adviser emphasizes quality and attempts to find sustainable competitive advantages, one stock at a time, with an overall focus on positive risk/reward to protect capital in challenging markets while capturing most of the upside return when stocks advance. From time to time, the Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector.
Read More

RPMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -10.8% 26.2% 91.91%
1 Yr 2.3% -29.4% 26.4% 73.96%
3 Yr 10.9%* -14.4% 93.1% 42.18%
5 Yr 0.8%* -15.0% 42.1% 45.88%
10 Yr 2.7%* -8.0% 20.5% 36.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -41.6% 42.6% 33.68%
2021 11.8% -23.5% 23.2% 27.97%
2020 -0.5% -8.6% 93.7% 70.16%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 7.8% 44.44%
2018 -4.3% -8.8% 3.8% 42.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -19.1% 22.1% 86.68%
1 Yr 2.3% -29.4% 36.6% 70.65%
3 Yr 10.9%* -14.4% 93.1% 41.76%
5 Yr 0.8%* -13.5% 42.1% 58.31%
10 Yr 2.7%* -3.7% 21.6% 72.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -41.6% 42.6% 33.68%
2021 11.8% -23.5% 23.2% 27.97%
2020 -0.5% -8.6% 93.7% 70.16%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 7.8% 44.44%
2018 -4.3% -7.6% 3.8% 63.82%

NAV & Total Return History

RPMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPMVX Category Low Category High RPMVX % Rank
Net Assets 232 M 504 K 30.4 B 78.55%
Number of Holdings 45 9 2354 88.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.4 M 129 K 9.16 B 67.36%
Weighting of Top 10 32.11% 5.3% 99.9% 16.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 4.36%
  2. Baker Hughes Co Class A 3.58%
  3. Vistra Corp 3.54%
  4. Signature Bank 3.46%
  5. FMC Corp 3.31%
  6. American Financial Group Inc 3.16%
  7. Encompass Health Corp 3.15%
  8. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp A 3.06%
  9. Universal Health Services Inc Class B 3.05%
  10. Amerco Inc 3.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.54% 85.69% 100.65% 78.76%
Cash 		3.46% -0.65% 14.30% 22.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 74.09%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 74.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 74.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 74.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMVX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.72% 0.00% 60.11% 15.03%
Industrials 		17.16% 0.00% 29.02% 39.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.31% 0.00% 29.62% 48.19%
Real Estate 		11.25% 0.00% 40.74% 18.91%
Healthcare 		8.70% 0.00% 32.47% 51.04%
Utilities 		7.36% 0.00% 24.69% 32.90%
Technology 		6.04% 0.00% 30.07% 87.56%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 33.79% 55.44%
Energy 		3.71% 0.00% 29.17% 84.72%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 23.88% 74.61%
Communication Services 		2.93% 0.00% 19.80% 44.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMVX % Rank
US 		96.54% 55.79% 100.30% 31.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 98.19%

RPMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 16.27% 30.50%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.20% 95.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RPMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 227.00% 39.89%

RPMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPMVX Category Low Category High RPMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 8.88% 83.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPMVX Category Low Category High RPMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -1.84% 4.73% 41.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Jesko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2012

10.0

10.0%

Brent Jesko joined Reinhart Partners as Portfolio Manager and Principal in 2000. Mr. Jesko has led Reinhart’s Mid Cap Private Market Value strategy since 2001. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Jesko learned the Private Market Value investment philosophy under Dick Weiss at Strong Funds from 1995-2000. He was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager for Mid & Small Cap portfolios in 1998. He began his career in the financial industry in 1990 as a Commercial Credit Analyst for NationsBank, in Dallas, TX. Mr. Jesko graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in Business Administration. He went on to graduate with High Honors with an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Joshua Wheeler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Josh Wheeler joined Reinhart Partners in 2015 as an Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager of the Mid Cap Private Market Value strategy in January 2021. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Wheeler was a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Greenleaf Trust and a sell-side Senior Research Associate at Morgan Stanley in New York City. He began his career as a Commercial Credit Analyst for Vectra Bank in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Wheeler has a BA in Economics from Hope College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

