Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks issued by mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. The Fund considers a company to be a mid-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap ® Value Index as of the date it was last reconstituted. The market capitalizations within the index vary, but as of May 31, 2022 they ranged from approximately $2.9 billion to $46.5 billion. The Fund’s investment strategy utilizes the Adviser’s proprietary Private Market Value (“PMV”) methodology to determine a company’s true intrinsic value, which is the amount an acquirer would be willing to pay for the entire company. This PMV becomes the “anchor” by which all decisions by the Adviser are framed within an emotional market. PMV is calculated by observing actual takeover valuations and applying the corresponding, appropriate valuation multiples to each security analyzed. Because stock prices tend to be more volatile than a security’s intrinsic value, this discipline seeks to eliminate the emotion of the markets and identify objective investment opportunities.

The Adviser selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio that generally can be purchased at a discount of 30% or more to the PMV and typically sells investments when they reach or are close to reaching the PMV, or due to a change in the fundamentals of the security. The fundamentals may change by improvement or deterioration. If the fundamentals deteriorate, a security will be sold before it reaches the PMV price target. If the fundamentals improve, the PMV price target may be increased. Key fundamentals will vary by industry. The major categories generally include financial metrics such as sales growth, profit margins, free cash flow and returns-on-capital. In addition, the Adviser emphasizes quality and attempts to find sustainable competitive advantages, one stock at a time, with an overall focus on positive risk/reward to protect capital in challenging markets while capturing most of the upside return when stocks advance. From time to time, the Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector.