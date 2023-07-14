Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$232 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|91.64%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|73.18%
|3 Yr
|11.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|41.11%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|44.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|77.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|33.95%
|2021
|11.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|27.18%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|69.09%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|43.33%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|40.74%
|Period
|RPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|86.42%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|69.87%
|3 Yr
|11.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|40.69%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|57.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|75.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|33.95%
|2021
|11.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|27.18%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|69.09%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|43.33%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|63.25%
|RPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|232 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|78.04%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|9
|2354
|86.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.4 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|66.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.11%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|15.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.54%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|78.24%
|Cash
|3.46%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|21.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|12.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|12.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|10.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|13.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPMNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.72%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|14.51%
|Industrials
|17.16%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|38.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.31%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|46.11%
|Real Estate
|11.25%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|18.39%
|Healthcare
|8.70%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|50.52%
|Utilities
|7.36%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|32.38%
|Technology
|6.04%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|87.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.39%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|54.92%
|Energy
|3.71%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|84.20%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|74.09%
|Communication Services
|2.93%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|43.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPMNX % Rank
|US
|96.54%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|31.09%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|91.97%
|RPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|35.81%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|94.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|RPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|38.75%
|RPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.82%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|46.39%
|RPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|30.73%
|RPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2012
10.0
10.0%
Brent Jesko joined Reinhart Partners as Portfolio Manager and Principal in 2000. Mr. Jesko has led Reinhart’s Mid Cap Private Market Value strategy since 2001. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Jesko learned the Private Market Value investment philosophy under Dick Weiss at Strong Funds from 1995-2000. He was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager for Mid & Small Cap portfolios in 1998. He began his career in the financial industry in 1990 as a Commercial Credit Analyst for NationsBank, in Dallas, TX. Mr. Jesko graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in Business Administration. He went on to graduate with High Honors with an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Josh Wheeler joined Reinhart Partners in 2015 as an Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager of the Mid Cap Private Market Value strategy in January 2021. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Wheeler was a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Greenleaf Trust and a sell-side Senior Research Associate at Morgan Stanley in New York City. He began his career as a Commercial Credit Analyst for Vectra Bank in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Wheeler has a BA in Economics from Hope College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...