T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
RPMGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$101.78 -0.55 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (RPMGX) Primary Adv (PAMCX) Retirement (RRMGX) Inst (RPTIX) Inst (TRQZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$29.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$102.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RPMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Berghuis

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap companies whose earnings T. Rowe Price expects to grow at a faster rate than the average company.

The fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) falls within the range of either the S&P MidCap 400® Index or the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400® Index and the Russell Midcap® Growth Index were approximately $1.74 billion to $33.68 billion, and $1.22 billion to $58.76 billion, respectively. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the S&P and Russell indices changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it holds just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these index ranges.

As “growth” investors, the fund’s manager believes that when a company’s earnings grow faster than both inflation and the overall economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.

In selecting investments, we generally favor companies with one or more of the following:

·proven products or services;

·a record of above-average earnings growth;

·demonstrated potential to sustain earnings growth;

·connection to an industry experiencing increasing demand; or

·stock prices that appear to undervalue their growth prospects.

The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

RPMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -26.9% 59.5% 66.02%
1 Yr 14.3% -43.3% 860.3% 50.71%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 28.28%
5 Yr 1.5%* -28.3% 82.5% 35.55%
10 Yr 4.1%* -18.3% 13.6% 33.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 14.06%
2021 1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 33.88%
2020 5.9% -17.6% 195.3% 73.06%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 54.39%
2018 -2.6% -13.6% 24.1% 38.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -53.4% 55.3% 63.72%
1 Yr 14.3% -60.3% 860.3% 47.70%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 28.57%
5 Yr 1.5%* -27.6% 82.5% 39.13%
10 Yr 4.1%* -17.1% 15.4% 58.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 14.23%
2021 1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 33.88%
2020 5.9% -17.6% 195.3% 73.24%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 54.39%
2018 -2.6% -13.6% 24.1% 58.04%

NAV & Total Return History

RPMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPMGX Category Low Category High RPMGX % Rank
Net Assets 29.6 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 1.58%
Number of Holdings 136 20 3702 15.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.47 B 360 K 10.9 B 1.06%
Weighting of Top 10 25.66% 5.5% 92.1% 55.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reserve Invt Fds 4.23%
  2. Hologic Inc 3.06%
  3. Textron Inc 2.61%
  4. Microchip Technology Inc 2.56%
  5. Catalent Inc 2.43%
  6. Ball Corp 2.40%
  7. Iac Interactivecor 2.31%
  8. Teleflex Inc 2.31%
  9. Marvell Technology Inc 2.20%
  10. Ingersoll Rand Inc 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMGX % Rank
Stocks 		94.95% 23.99% 100.52% 88.91%
Cash 		5.04% -0.52% 26.94% 8.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 79.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 79.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 78.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 78.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMGX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.28% 0.00% 43.77% 9.33%
Technology 		24.00% 0.04% 62.17% 79.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.16% 0.00% 57.41% 13.38%
Industrials 		16.35% 0.00% 38.23% 33.10%
Financial Services 		6.21% 0.00% 43.01% 52.46%
Consumer Defense 		3.29% 0.00% 16.40% 27.11%
Basic Materials 		3.13% 0.00% 17.25% 32.57%
Communication Services 		2.66% 0.00% 18.33% 55.63%
Real Estate 		0.93% 0.00% 19.28% 75.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 84.15%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 93.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMGX % Rank
US 		92.32% 23.38% 100.52% 67.43%
Non US 		2.63% 0.00% 35.22% 57.04%

RPMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.02% 19.28% 84.44%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 22.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 22.47%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 81.35%

Sales Fees

RPMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.90% 0.00% 250.31% 13.14%

RPMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPMGX Category Low Category High RPMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 80.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPMGX Category Low Category High RPMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -2.24% 2.75% 22.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RPMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Berghuis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 1992

29.94

29.9%

Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

