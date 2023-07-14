Home
RPMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Reinhart Genesis PMV Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Reinhartfunds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    20868315
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Jesko

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small and mid-capitalization (“small-cap" or "mid-cap”) companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small or mid-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index as of the date it was last reconstituted. The market capitalizations within the index vary, but as of May 31, 2022 they ranged from approximately $240 million to $16.9 billion.
The Fund’s investment strategy utilizes the Adviser’s proprietary Private Market Value (“PMV”) methodology to determine a company’s true intrinsic value, which is the amount an acquirer would be willing to pay for the entire company. This PMV becomes the “anchor” by which all decisions by the Adviser are framed within an emotional market. PMV is calculated by observing actual takeover valuations and applying the corresponding, appropriate valuation multiples to each security analyzed.Since stock prices tend to be more volatile than a security’s intrinsic value, this discipline attempts to eliminate the emotion of the markets and identifies objective investment opportunities. The Adviser selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio that generally can be purchased at a discount of 30% or more to the PMV. The Adviser typically sells investments when they reach or are close to reaching the PMV, or due to a change in the fundamentals of the security. In addition, the Adviser emphasizes quality and attempts to find sustainable competitive advantages, one stock at a time, with an overall focus on positive risk/reward to protect capital in challenging markets while capturing most of the upside return when stocks advance.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
Read More

RPMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -14.5% 140.9% 6.62%
1 Yr 15.5% -34.7% 196.6% 10.32%
3 Yr 15.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 3.99%
5 Yr 6.0%* -23.8% 9.2% 3.10%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -59.3% 118.2% 4.25%
2021 8.9% -17.3% 18.6% 18.86%
2020 1.4% -21.2% 28.2% 78.83%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 45.50%
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -17.6% 140.9% 6.62%
1 Yr 15.5% -34.7% 196.6% 9.64%
3 Yr 15.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 2.64%
5 Yr 6.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 6.03%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -59.3% 118.2% 4.25%
2021 8.9% -17.3% 18.6% 18.86%
2020 1.4% -21.2% 28.2% 78.83%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 45.50%
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RPMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPMFX Category Low Category High RPMFX % Rank
Net Assets 280 M 1.48 M 120 B 62.52%
Number of Holdings 39 2 2519 95.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 118 M 213 K 4.6 B 35.02%
Weighting of Top 10 40.37% 2.8% 101.7% 5.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Maxar Technologies Inc 5.92%
  2. Extended Stay America Inc Units Cons of 1 Sh of Ext Stay Amer ' 1 Sh of ESH 5.08%
  3. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 4.77%
  4. Insperity Inc 4.49%
  5. Marcus & Millichap Inc 4.43%
  6. First American Treasury Obligs X 3.98%
  7. Alexander & Baldwin Inc 3.94%
  8. Amerco Inc 3.70%
  9. GMS Inc 3.69%
  10. Grand Canyon Education Inc 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.02% 25.32% 100.32% 82.15%
Cash 		3.98% -79.10% 74.68% 16.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 14.81%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 16.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 13.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 13.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMFX % Rank
Industrials 		26.10% 2.46% 37.42% 8.84%
Financial Services 		20.72% 0.00% 35.52% 10.71%
Technology 		16.57% 0.00% 54.70% 22.79%
Healthcare 		14.34% 0.00% 26.53% 42.69%
Real Estate 		11.04% 0.00% 29.43% 4.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.41% 0.99% 47.79% 90.99%
Consumer Defense 		3.82% 0.00% 18.87% 63.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 90.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 94.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 93.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 99.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPMFX % Rank
US 		96.02% 24.89% 100.00% 53.87%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 92.93%

RPMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 13.16% 31.57%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 90.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

RPMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 1.00% 314.00% 29.92%

RPMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPMFX Category Low Category High RPMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 38.20% 35.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPMFX Category Low Category High RPMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -2.40% 2.49% 24.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Jesko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Brent Jesko joined Reinhart Partners as Portfolio Manager and Principal in 2000. Mr. Jesko has led Reinhart’s Mid Cap Private Market Value strategy since 2001. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Jesko learned the Private Market Value investment philosophy under Dick Weiss at Strong Funds from 1995-2000. He was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager for Mid & Small Cap portfolios in 1998. He began his career in the financial industry in 1990 as a Commercial Credit Analyst for NationsBank, in Dallas, TX. Mr. Jesko graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in Business Administration. He went on to graduate with High Honors with an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Matthew Martinek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Matt Martinek joined Reinhart Partners in 2010 as an Equity Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in October 2011. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Martinek was an Associate Analyst with T. Rowe Price, primarily focused on the Small Cap Value strategy. Mr. Martinek has a BBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a member of the Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received an MBA from Columbia Business School, where he was a member of the Applied Value Investing Program. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

