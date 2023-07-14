Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small and mid-capitalization (“small-cap" or "mid-cap”) companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small or mid-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the Russell 2500 ® Index as of the date it was last reconstituted. The market capitalizations within the index vary, but as of May 31, 2022 they ranged from approximately $240 million to $16.9 billion.

The Fund’s investment strategy utilizes the Adviser’s proprietary Private Market Value (“PMV”) methodology to determine a company’s true intrinsic value, which is the amount an acquirer would be willing to pay for the entire company. This PMV becomes the “anchor” by which all decisions by the Adviser are framed within an emotional market. PMV is calculated by observing actual takeover valuations and applying the corresponding, appropriate valuation multiples to each security analyzed. Since stock prices tend to be more volatile than a security’s intrinsic value, this discipline attempts to eliminate the emotion of the markets and identifies objective investment opportunities. The Adviser selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio that generally can be purchased at a discount of 30% or more to the PMV. The Adviser typically sells investments when they reach or are close to reaching the PMV, or due to a change in the fundamentals of the security. In addition, the Adviser emphasizes quality and attempts to find sustainable competitive advantages, one stock at a time, with an overall focus on positive risk/reward to protect capital in challenging markets while capturing most of the upside return when stocks advance.