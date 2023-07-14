Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$280 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.4%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|6.96%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|11.17%
|3 Yr
|15.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|5.03%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|3.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|4.42%
|2021
|8.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|19.03%
|2020
|1.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|79.00%
|2019
|4.9%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|48.81%
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|RPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|280 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|62.69%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|2
|2519
|95.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|118 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|35.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.37%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|5.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.02%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|82.32%
|Cash
|3.98%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|17.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|14.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|16.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|13.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|14.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPMAX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.10%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|9.01%
|Financial Services
|20.72%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|10.88%
|Technology
|16.57%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|22.96%
|Healthcare
|14.34%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|42.86%
|Real Estate
|11.04%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|5.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.41%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|91.16%
|Consumer Defense
|3.82%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|63.27%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|90.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|94.73%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|93.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPMAX % Rank
|US
|96.02%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|54.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|93.10%
|RPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|20.31%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|RPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|30.12%
|RPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|35.80%
|RPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|34.13%
|RPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Matt Martinek joined Reinhart Partners in 2010 as an Equity Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in October 2011. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Martinek was an Associate Analyst with T. Rowe Price, primarily focused on the Small Cap Value strategy. Mr. Martinek has a BBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a member of the Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received an MBA from Columbia Business School, where he was a member of the Applied Value Investing Program. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Brent Jesko joined Reinhart Partners as Portfolio Manager and Principal in 2000. Mr. Jesko has led Reinhart’s Mid Cap Private Market Value strategy since 2001. Prior to joining Reinhart Partners, Mr. Jesko learned the Private Market Value investment philosophy under Dick Weiss at Strong Funds from 1995-2000. He was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager for Mid & Small Cap portfolios in 1998. He began his career in the financial industry in 1990 as a Commercial Credit Analyst for NationsBank, in Dallas, TX. Mr. Jesko graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in Business Administration. He went on to graduate with High Honors with an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
