Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Institutional Long Duration Credit Fund

mutual fund
RPLCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.78 -0.05 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (RPLCX) Primary
RPLCX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Institutional Long Duration Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.78 -0.05 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (RPLCX) Primary
RPLCX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Institutional Long Duration Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.78 -0.05 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (RPLCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Institutional Long Duration Credit Fund

RPLCX | Fund

$7.78

$24.8 M

5.40%

$0.42

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$24.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Institutional Long Duration Credit Fund

RPLCX | Fund

$7.78

$24.8 M

5.40%

$0.42

0.45%

RPLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Institutional Long Duration Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Larkins

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest in a diversified portfolio of longer duration debt instruments issued by corporations as well as certain noncorporate issuers. While the fund will focus on corporate bonds, the noncorporate debt instruments in which the fund may invest include securities issued by supranational organizations and U.S. and foreign governments and government agencies (including securities of issuers in emerging markets). There is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, but non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt instruments are limited to 10% of the fund’s total assets. Holdings

will mainly consist of investment-grade debt instruments, although the fund has the flexibility to purchase some below investment-grade bonds (also called high yield or “junk” bonds).

Interest rates and bond prices tend to move in opposite directions. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond fund’s duration, the more sensitive that fund should be to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates rise by 1% and a fixed-rate bond has a duration of 10 years, it is estimated that the principal value of the bond will decrease by approximately 10%. While the fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or duration, the fund expects to normally maintain an effective duration within +/-20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Long Credit Bond Index. As of July 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Long Credit Bond Index was 13.61 years. However, the duration of the fund and this index will change over time and could be significantly higher or lower during certain interest rate environments.

Under normal conditions, at least 85% of the fund’s net assets will be rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A, or BBB, or an equivalent rating) at the time of purchase by at least one of the major credit rating agency or, if not rated by any credit rating agency, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of investment-grade quality. Such investment grade investments could include “split rated” securities, which are securities that are rated as investment grade by at least one credit rating agency but rated below investment grade by another agency. Up to 15% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in below investment-grade securities. Any investments in below investment-grade securities will be focused primarily on the higher-quality range (BB or an equivalent rating) of the high yield market and the fund will not purchase any individual bond that is rated B or below (or equivalent) by any major credit rating agency.

While most of the fund’s assets will typically be invested directly in debt instruments, the fund may use derivatives such as Treasury futures contracts, interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, interest rate swap futures, and credit default swaps primarily in an effort to manage the portfolio’s duration or interest rate risk.

Read More

RPLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -37.9% 3.6% 14.81%
1 Yr -6.5% -19.3% 180.4% 90.74%
3 Yr -12.6%* -15.7% 24.5% 93.87%
5 Yr -5.0%* -6.8% 18.1% 96.32%
10 Yr -2.0%* -4.0% 8.6% 91.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -73.4% 112.0% 74.42%
2021 -3.1% -50.9% 15.2% 68.25%
2020 2.8% -10.5% 5.1% 5.77%
2019 2.1% -8.7% 9.7% 49.75%
2018 -2.1% -7.9% 6.7% 80.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -37.9% 3.6% 12.96%
1 Yr -6.5% -21.4% 180.4% 87.10%
3 Yr -12.6%* -15.7% 24.5% 93.98%
5 Yr -5.0%* -6.8% 18.1% 96.71%
10 Yr -2.0%* -4.0% 9.1% 91.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -73.4% 112.0% 74.42%
2021 -3.1% -50.9% 15.2% 68.25%
2020 2.8% -10.5% 5.1% 5.77%
2019 2.1% -8.7% 9.7% 49.75%
2018 -2.1% -7.9% 6.7% 80.92%

NAV & Total Return History

RPLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPLCX Category Low Category High RPLCX % Rank
Net Assets 24.8 M 10.4 M 17.1 B 94.29%
Number of Holdings 156 3 3347 15.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.16 M 797 K 1.31 B 56.48%
Weighting of Top 10 33.76% 3.0% 100.0% 86.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  2. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  3. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  4. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  5. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  6. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  7. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  8. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  9. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%
  10. Tym1 Ust 10yr Fut Jun 21 13.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPLCX % Rank
Bonds 		98.34% 66.19% 179.76% 90.28%
Cash 		1.15% -84.13% 6.28% 5.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 6.78% 8.33%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 4.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 7.87%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 3.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPLCX % Rank
Corporate 		71.15% 0.00% 98.94% 10.19%
Government 		16.96% 0.00% 46.64% 6.48%
Municipal 		7.23% 0.00% 100.00% 88.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.19% 0.00% 29.85% 5.56%
Derivative 		0.47% 0.00% 34.47% 3.24%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 13.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPLCX % Rank
US 		82.79% 66.19% 151.83% 89.35%
Non US 		15.55% 0.00% 27.93% 11.57%

RPLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.04% 3.14% 11.90%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 1.10% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.40% 33.33%

Sales Fees

RPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.90% 1.00% 343.00% 63.64%

RPLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPLCX Category Low Category High RPLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.40% 0.00% 19.86% 5.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPLCX Category Low Category High RPLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.19% 0.42% 5.46% 33.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Larkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Robert Larkins is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and lead portfolio manager of the firm's suite bond index strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Rob worked for Dow Chemical Company for four years as a research engineer. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 7.9 6.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×