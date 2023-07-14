Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$24.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest in a diversified portfolio of longer duration debt instruments issued by corporations as well as certain noncorporate issuers. While the fund will focus on corporate bonds, the noncorporate debt instruments in which the fund may invest include securities issued by supranational organizations and U.S. and foreign governments and government agencies (including securities of issuers in emerging markets). There is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, but non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt instruments are limited to 10% of the fund’s total assets. Holdings
will mainly consist of investment-grade debt instruments, although the fund has the flexibility to purchase some below investment-grade bonds (also called high yield or “junk” bonds).
Interest rates and bond prices tend to move in opposite directions. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond fund’s duration, the more sensitive that fund should be to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates rise by 1% and a fixed-rate bond has a duration of 10 years, it is estimated that the principal value of the bond will decrease by approximately 10%. While the fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or duration, the fund expects to normally maintain an effective duration within +/-20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Long Credit Bond Index. As of July 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Long Credit Bond Index was 13.61 years. However, the duration of the fund and this index will change over time and could be significantly higher or lower during certain interest rate environments.
Under normal conditions, at least 85% of the fund’s net assets will be rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A, or BBB, or an equivalent rating) at the time of purchase by at least one of the major credit rating agency or, if not rated by any credit rating agency, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of investment-grade quality. Such investment grade investments could include “split rated” securities, which are securities that are rated as investment grade by at least one credit rating agency but rated below investment grade by another agency. Up to 15% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in below investment-grade securities. Any investments in below investment-grade securities will be focused primarily on the higher-quality range (BB or an equivalent rating) of the high yield market and the fund will not purchase any individual bond that is rated B or below (or equivalent) by any major credit rating agency.
While most of the fund’s assets will typically be invested directly in debt instruments, the fund may use derivatives such as Treasury futures contracts, interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, interest rate swap futures, and credit default swaps primarily in an effort to manage the portfolio’s duration or interest rate risk.
|Period
|RPLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|14.81%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|-19.3%
|180.4%
|90.74%
|3 Yr
|-12.6%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|93.87%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-6.8%
|18.1%
|96.32%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-4.0%
|8.6%
|91.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.3%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|74.42%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|68.25%
|2020
|2.8%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|5.77%
|2019
|2.1%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|49.75%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|80.92%
|Period
|RPLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|12.96%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|-21.4%
|180.4%
|87.10%
|3 Yr
|-12.6%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|93.98%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-6.8%
|18.1%
|96.71%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-4.0%
|9.1%
|91.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.3%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|74.42%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|68.25%
|2020
|2.8%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|5.77%
|2019
|2.1%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|49.75%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|80.92%
|RPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.8 M
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|94.29%
|Number of Holdings
|156
|3
|3347
|15.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.16 M
|797 K
|1.31 B
|56.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.76%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|86.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPLCX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.34%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|90.28%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|5.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|8.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|4.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|7.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|3.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPLCX % Rank
|Corporate
|71.15%
|0.00%
|98.94%
|10.19%
|Government
|16.96%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|6.48%
|Municipal
|7.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.43%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.19%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|5.56%
|Derivative
|0.47%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|3.24%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.69%
|13.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPLCX % Rank
|US
|82.79%
|66.19%
|151.83%
|89.35%
|Non US
|15.55%
|0.00%
|27.93%
|11.57%
|RPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.04%
|3.14%
|11.90%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.03%
|1.10%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.40%
|33.33%
|RPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.90%
|1.00%
|343.00%
|63.64%
|RPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.40%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|5.53%
|RPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.19%
|0.42%
|5.46%
|33.33%
|RPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Robert Larkins is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and lead portfolio manager of the firm's suite bond index strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Rob worked for Dow Chemical Company for four years as a research engineer. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.44
|17.42
|7.9
|6.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...