Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund

mutual fund
RPIEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.01 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (RPIEX) Primary Adv (PAIEX) Inst (RPEIX) Inst (TRDZX)
RPIEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.01 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (RPIEX) Primary Adv (PAIEX) Inst (RPEIX) Inst (TRDZX)
RPIEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.01 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (RPIEX) Primary Adv (PAIEX) Inst (RPEIX) Inst (TRDZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund

RPIEX | Fund

$8.01

$4.85 B

5.71%

$0.46

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.0%

1 yr return

-18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$4.85 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund

RPIEX | Fund

$8.01

$4.85 B

5.71%

$0.46

0.68%

RPIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arif Husain

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, and seeks to offer some protection against rising interest rates and provide a low correlation with the equity markets. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds, the fund includes derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, bonds. The fund may invest in a variety of debt securities, including obligations issued by U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies, bonds issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, and mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as bank loans, which represent amounts borrowed by companies from banks and other lenders. The fund normally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is a foreign security, the fund uses the country assigned to a security by Bloomberg or another third-party data provider. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in securities issued by foreign issuers, although the fund’s overall net exposure to non-U.S. currencies through direct holdings and derivatives is normally limited to 50% of its net assets.

The fund focuses mainly on holdings that are rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed to be investment grade by T. Rowe Price. However, the fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in high yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, and other holdings (such as bank loans) that are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies

or, if unrated, deemed to be below investment grade by T. Rowe Price. If a security is split-rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency and below investment grade by another rating agency) at the time of purchase, the higher rating will be used for purposes of this limit.

When deciding whether to adjust duration (which measures the fund’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes) or allocations among the various sectors and asset classes (such as high yield corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds and emerging market bonds, and bank loans), the portfolio manager weighs such factors as expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, the outlook for inflation and the economy, and the yield advantage that lower rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds. The fund may invest in holdings of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any particular weighted average maturity. The maturities of the fund’s holdings generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates.

The fund’s investment approach allows the flexibility to invest across the global fixed income universe without constraints to particular benchmarks or asset classes in an effort to create a portfolio with low overall volatility and consistent income even in a rising interest rate environment. While most assets are typically invested in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, forward currency exchange contracts, credit default swaps, total return swaps and inflation swaps in keeping with the fund’s objective. Interest rate futures and interest rate swaps are primarily used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and limit overall volatility by adjusting the portfolio’s duration and extending or shortening the overall maturity of the fund. Forward currency exchange contracts may be used to limit overall volatility by protecting the fund’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. However, such instruments may also be used to reduce volatility or generate returns by gaining long or short exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies. The fund may take a short position in a currency, which means that the fund could sell a currency in excess of its assets denominated in that currency (or the fund might sell a currency even if it doesn’t own any assets denominated in the currency). The fund may buy or sell credit default swaps involving a specific issuer or an index in order to adjust the fund’s overall credit quality, as well as to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings. Inflation swaps which are tied to a designated inflation index such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk.

Read More

RPIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.0% -7.2% 18.1% 98.60%
1 Yr -18.7% -18.7% 21.2% 99.72%
3 Yr -6.2%* -23.6% 52.7% 89.34%
5 Yr -3.9%* -29.7% 29.4% 82.94%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -31.8% 18.4% 36.44%
2021 -1.8% -14.3% 15.8% 83.41%
2020 2.4% -20.2% 60.6% 7.35%
2019 -0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 98.11%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 0.7% 26.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.0% -11.7% 18.1% 97.75%
1 Yr -18.7% -18.7% 38.5% 99.72%
3 Yr -6.2%* -23.6% 52.7% 89.32%
5 Yr -3.9%* -29.7% 30.2% 85.32%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -31.8% 18.4% 36.59%
2021 -1.8% -14.3% 15.8% 83.26%
2020 2.4% -20.2% 60.6% 7.35%
2019 -0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 98.11%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 1.5% 47.44%

NAV & Total Return History

RPIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPIEX Category Low Category High RPIEX % Rank
Net Assets 4.85 B 100 124 B 10.10%
Number of Holdings 255 2 8175 68.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.36 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 1.87%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% 16.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  2. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  3. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  4. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  5. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  6. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  7. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  8. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  9. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%
  10. Euro Bobl Future June 22 23.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPIEX % Rank
Bonds 		127.20% -150.81% 180.51% 3.89%
Stocks 		0.99% -38.22% 261.12% 29.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 33.50% 78.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 57.06%
Other 		-0.08% -25.82% 276.99% 92.51%
Cash 		-28.25% -261.12% 258.91% 95.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPIEX % Rank
Utilities 		50.06% 0.00% 100.00% 7.14%
Financial Services 		41.20% 0.00% 100.00% 15.31%
Technology 		4.31% 0.00% 29.61% 24.23%
Communication Services 		1.52% 0.00% 100.00% 36.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.52% 0.00% 89.95% 42.35%
Healthcare 		0.55% 0.00% 100.00% 30.61%
Consumer Defense 		0.49% 0.00% 99.97% 32.40%
Industrials 		0.35% 0.00% 100.00% 45.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPIEX % Rank
US 		0.56% -40.06% 261.12% 30.84%
Non US 		0.43% -0.10% 18.33% 12.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPIEX % Rank
Government 		78.01% 0.00% 99.43% 1.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.71% 0.00% 100.00% 32.66%
Corporate 		5.86% 0.00% 97.25% 87.26%
Securitized 		2.01% 0.00% 99.65% 83.50%
Municipal 		0.35% 0.00% 54.26% 25.18%
Derivative 		0.06% -0.52% 72.98% 53.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPIEX % Rank
Non US 		90.11% -136.75% 104.82% 0.72%
US 		37.09% -151.11% 194.51% 83.72%

RPIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 26.65% 83.82%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 2.29% 19.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.60%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 67.11%

Sales Fees

RPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.70% 0.00% 632.00% 69.09%

RPIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPIEX Category Low Category High RPIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.71% 0.00% 15.93% 77.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPIEX Category Low Category High RPIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -1.55% 11.51% 83.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arif Husain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Arif Husain is head of International Fixed Income at T. Rowe Price and a member of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team. Mr. Husain is lead portfolio manager for the Global Aggregate and Global Unconstrained Bond Strategies and is co-portfolio manager for the firm's International Bond and Institutional International Bond Strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. Mr. Husain has 20 years of investment experience, two of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he spent 14 years as director of both European Fixed Income and Euro Portfolio Management at AllianceBernstein. He was also a member of the global fixed income and absolute return portfolio management teams. Mr. Husain previously worked as assistant director of European Derivatives Trading at Greenwich NatWest and also traded interest rate swaps at Bank of America National Trust & Savings Association. Mr. Husain received a B.Sc. (hons.) in banking and international finance from the City University, London Business School. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×