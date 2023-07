RiverPark Short Term seeks high current income and capital appreciation consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in short term debt, securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, preferred stock, special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”), convertible bonds, bank loans and high yield bonds (collectively, “Securities”), that Cohanzick Management, LLC (“Cohanzick”), RiverPark Short Term’s sub-adviser, deems appropriate for the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, RiverPark Short Term will invest no less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield Securities rated BB or below by a Rating Agency or, if unrated, determined by Cohanzick to be of comparable quality. The Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of no more than three years. However, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in Securities that have not been called or tendered having a maturity date in excess of three years. The effective maturity of a Security will be defined as the shorter of the contractual maturity of a security or the date Cohanzick reasonably believes that because of a Qualifying Feature (as described below) a Security will be redeemed earlier than the contractual maturity date. “Qualifying Feature” means any of the following: (a) an announcement, or when Cohanzick reasonably believes such an announcement will be made, of the issuer such as an issuer announcement of an early redemption; (b) a relevant contractual feature of the Security, such as provisions allowing holders a mandatory put date; (c) a specific attribute of such Security such as contractual sinking fund requirements and/or cash flow sweeps.

In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on RiverPark Short Term’s investments, Cohanzick applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. This means that Cohanzick looks at Securities one at a time to determine if a Security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. If Cohanzick is unable to find such investments, the Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash or similar investments, subject to the Fund’s specific investment objective. Securities are generally held in the Fund’s portfolio until maturity or effective maturity. However, a Security may be sold prior to maturity. For example, a Security may be sold prior to maturity in light of a corporate action or announcement affecting the issuer. In addition, a Security may be purchased at a discount and/or sold prior to maturity where Cohanzick believes it is advantageous to do so.