The Fund is a money market fund that seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share. There can be no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in maintaining a $1.00 share price.

Davis Government Money Market Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agency securities, U.S. Government agency mortgage securities (collectively “U.S. Government Securities”) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Securities. As a government money market fund, the Fund normally invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in U.S. Government Securities, repurchase agreements collateralized by cash and/or U.S. Government Securities, and cash. The Fund seeks to maintain liquidity and preserve capital by carefully monitoring the maturity of its investments. The Fund’s portfolio maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of sixty days or less.