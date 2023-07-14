The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by companies in the industrials sector. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by companies organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund normally invests in at least five different countries, some of which may be located in emerging markets.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses industry trends and companies’ long-term prospects. The fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size but generally seeks companies the portfolio manager believes are growing market share, benefitting from high barriers to entry, pursuing continuous operational improvement, and allocating capital well. The portfolio manager may consider, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, valuation, cash flows and overall financial condition, strength of processes, and competitive position in its industry. The fund may purchase value stocks that possess the ability to improve margins and growth rates or have some other company-specific catalyst expected to unlock value. The fund may also seek reasonably priced growth stocks with strong competitive positions and above-market earnings growth in attractive industries. The fund invests in a wide variety of industries within the industrials sector, which include, but are not limited to:

·aerospace and defense;

·building products and equipment;

·automobiles and automobile components;

·machinery;

·construction and engineering;

·electrical components and equipment;

·industrial technology;

·business services;

·transportation; and

·manufacturing and industrial conglomerates