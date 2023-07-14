Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.6%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
Net Assets
$1.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.5%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest in at least five countries, one of which will be the U.S., and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in securities outside the U.S., including emerging markets.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|RPGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|65.77%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|7.16%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|4.87%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|3.89%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|8.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|7.09%
|2021
|1.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|7.96%
|2020
|11.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|10.36%
|2019
|6.9%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|4.54%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|53.91%
|RPGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|199 K
|133 B
|23.25%
|Number of Holdings
|205
|1
|9075
|21.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|236 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|36.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.52%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|86.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.77%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|71.70%
|Cash
|5.23%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|91.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|52.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|2.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|46.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|48.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPGEX % Rank
|Technology
|21.69%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|61.34%
|Financial Services
|16.49%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|26.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.46%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|26.98%
|Healthcare
|15.45%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|30.40%
|Industrials
|9.51%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|52.42%
|Communication Services
|8.06%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|52.75%
|Consumer Defense
|4.49%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|63.33%
|Basic Materials
|3.93%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|61.56%
|Real Estate
|2.59%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|20.81%
|Utilities
|2.34%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|53.52%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|59.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPGEX % Rank
|US
|51.59%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|63.66%
|Non US
|43.18%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|40.86%
|RPGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|76.62%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|35.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.66%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|72.96%
|RPGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RPGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|22.22%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.70%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|83.49%
|RPGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|46.61%
|RPGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RPGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|72.50%
|RPGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2008
13.6
13.6%
Scott Berg has been chairman of the committe at T. Rowe Price since 2008. Mr. Berg has 12 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. He joined the firm in 2002 as a research analyst covering the business services sector after serving as a summer intern in 2001. Prior to this, he was the manager of financial analysis and planning for Mead Consumer and Office Products, where he was responsible for his division's annual business plan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
