Royce Premier Fund

mutual fund
RPFIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.87 -0.1 -0.84%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (RYPRX) Primary S (RPFFX) Inst (RPFIX) C (RPRCX) Retirement (RPRRX) (RAAFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Premier Fund

RPFIX | Fund

$11.87

$1.42 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.1%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

Net Assets

$1.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RPFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Premier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Royce

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of primarily small-cap companies at the time of investment. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce looks for companies that it considers “premier”—those that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth that also have excellent business strengths, strong balance sheets and/or improved prospects for growth, the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, and franchise sustainability.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

RPFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -21.9% 50.1% 20.03%
1 Yr 10.7% -72.8% 36.6% 54.62%
3 Yr 0.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 29.34%
5 Yr -7.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 75.56%
10 Yr -6.0%* -23.2% 11.9% 88.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -82.1% 547.9% 10.58%
2021 -2.3% -69.3% 196.9% 41.03%
2020 1.8% -28.2% 32.1% 98.03%
2019 2.6% -3.2% 9.3% 89.87%
2018 -6.9% -14.5% 20.4% 90.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -24.8% 50.1% 19.36%
1 Yr 10.7% -72.8% 36.6% 53.28%
3 Yr 0.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 29.34%
5 Yr -7.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 79.59%
10 Yr -6.0%* -20.1% 12.6% 95.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -82.1% 547.9% 10.58%
2021 -2.3% -69.3% 196.9% 41.03%
2020 1.8% -28.2% 32.1% 98.03%
2019 2.6% -3.2% 9.3% 89.87%
2018 -6.9% -14.5% 20.4% 92.76%

NAV & Total Return History

RPFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPFIX Category Low Category High RPFIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.42 B 183 K 28 B 31.44%
Number of Holdings 53 6 1336 83.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 424 M 59 K 2.7 B 31.77%
Weighting of Top 10 27.17% 5.9% 100.0% 29.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morningstar Inc 3.54%
  2. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc 3.28%
  3. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 3.02%
  4. CMC Materials Inc Ordinary Shares 2.90%
  5. Ares Management Corp Class A 2.85%
  6. Innospec Inc 2.79%
  7. Manhattan Associates Inc 2.75%
  8. Forrester Research Inc 2.70%
  9. Cabot Microelectronics Corp 2.67%
  10. Lindsay Corp 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPFIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.05% 77.52% 101.30% 71.40%
Cash 		3.95% -1.30% 22.49% 23.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 82.11%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 84.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 82.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 81.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPFIX % Rank
Industrials 		33.27% 0.00% 36.64% 1.84%
Technology 		22.43% 2.91% 75.51% 65.72%
Financial Services 		12.66% 0.00% 42.95% 18.90%
Basic Materials 		9.24% 0.00% 10.30% 1.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.58% 0.00% 40.68% 88.46%
Healthcare 		4.44% 0.00% 47.90% 97.83%
Communication Services 		3.74% 0.00% 15.31% 23.58%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 15.31% 28.60%
Consumer Defense 		2.22% 0.00% 13.56% 80.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 88.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 97.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPFIX % Rank
US 		91.55% 67.06% 99.56% 66.22%
Non US 		4.50% 0.00% 26.08% 37.79%

RPFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.05% 27.56% 58.64%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 90.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 3.00% 439.00% 11.67%

RPFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPFIX Category Low Category High RPFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 84.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPFIX Category Low Category High RPFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.11% -4.08% 1.10% 10.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RPFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Royce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1991

30.44

30.4%

Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.

Lauren Romeo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Lauren A. Romeo, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Principal for Royce Investment Partners. She manages portfolios in the firm’s Small-Cap Premier Quality and Multi-Discipline strategies. She serves as Portfolio Manager for Royce Premier Fund and Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund (both with Chuck Royce as Lead Portfolio Manager). She also manages a portfolio with Mark Rayner and Steven McBoyle in Royce’s Global Small-Cap Quality Premier strategy for Japanese investors, as well as two offshore funds that use a similar U.S. high-quality strategy. In addition, she and serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Royce Value Trust, a closed-end fund. Ms. Romeo joined Royce Investment Partners in 2004. Previously, she was a Portfolio Manager at Dalton Greiner, Hartman & Maher (since 2001), an Analyst with Legg Mason Funds Management (2000-2001), and an Analyst with T. Rowe Price Group (1996-2000). Ms. Romeo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Steven McBoyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 10, 2014

7.56

7.6%

Steven G. McBoyle joined the firm in 2007. Previously, he was a Partner at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (2001-2007) where he was a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value Fund and Small-Mid Value Fund. Prior to that he was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley (2000-2001) and an Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at Salomon Brothers (1997-2000). He began his career in public accounting within the Accounting & Audit Services Group of Deloitte & Touche (1990-1995). Mr. McBoyle holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Accountancy at the University of Waterloo, Canada and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant.

Andrew Palen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Andrew S. Palen Portfolio Manager Employed by Royce since 2015 Assistant Portfolio Manager for: Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Previously a Senior Analyst at Armistice Capital (2013-2015), a Summer Associate at UBS Global Management (2012), and an Associate at Comvest Partners (2008-2011).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

