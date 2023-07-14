Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of primarily small-cap companies at the time of investment. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce looks for companies that it considers “premier”—those that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth that also have excellent business strengths, strong balance sheets and/or improved prospects for growth, the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, and franchise sustainability.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|RPFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.42 B
|183 K
|28 B
|31.44%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|6
|1336
|83.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|424 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|31.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.17%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|29.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.05%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|71.40%
|Cash
|3.95%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|23.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|82.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|84.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|82.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|81.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPFIX % Rank
|Industrials
|33.27%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|1.84%
|Technology
|22.43%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|65.72%
|Financial Services
|12.66%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|18.90%
|Basic Materials
|9.24%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|1.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.58%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|88.46%
|Healthcare
|4.44%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|97.83%
|Communication Services
|3.74%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|23.58%
|Real Estate
|3.41%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|28.60%
|Consumer Defense
|2.22%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|80.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|88.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|97.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPFIX % Rank
|US
|91.55%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|66.22%
|Non US
|4.50%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|37.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|84.62%
|RPFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.11%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|10.00%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.702
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.071
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.
Lauren A. Romeo, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Principal for Royce Investment Partners. She manages portfolios in the firm’s Small-Cap Premier Quality and Multi-Discipline strategies. She serves as Portfolio Manager for Royce Premier Fund and Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund (both with Chuck Royce as Lead Portfolio Manager). She also manages a portfolio with Mark Rayner and Steven McBoyle in Royce’s Global Small-Cap Quality Premier strategy for Japanese investors, as well as two offshore funds that use a similar U.S. high-quality strategy. In addition, she and serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Royce Value Trust, a closed-end fund. Ms. Romeo joined Royce Investment Partners in 2004. Previously, she was a Portfolio Manager at Dalton Greiner, Hartman & Maher (since 2001), an Analyst with Legg Mason Funds Management (2000-2001), and an Analyst with T. Rowe Price Group (1996-2000). Ms. Romeo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
Steven G. McBoyle joined the firm in 2007. Previously, he was a Partner at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (2001-2007) where he was a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value Fund and Small-Mid Value Fund. Prior to that he was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley (2000-2001) and an Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at Salomon Brothers (1997-2000). He began his career in public accounting within the Accounting & Audit Services Group of Deloitte & Touche (1990-1995). Mr. McBoyle holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Accountancy at the University of Waterloo, Canada and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant.
Andrew S. Palen Portfolio Manager Employed by Royce since 2015 Assistant Portfolio Manager for: Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Previously a Senior Analyst at Armistice Capital (2013-2015), a Summer Associate at UBS Global Management (2012), and an Associate at Comvest Partners (2008-2011).
