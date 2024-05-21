Dividend Investing Ideas Center
3.7%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
Net Assets
$1.45 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 1.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of primarily small-cap companies at the time of investment. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce looks for companies that it considers “premier”—those that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth that also have excellent business strengths, strong balance sheets and/or improved prospects for growth, the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, and franchise durability.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RPFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|10.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|8.1%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|RPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.45 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|51
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|477 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.71%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|5.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.08%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPFFX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPFFX % Rank
|US
|89.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|4.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|RPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.760
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.875
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 16, 2021
|$2.665
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.704
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.535
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$3.259
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$2.450
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$2.039
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.002
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$3.330
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$2.073
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$2.265
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.030
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 06, 2012
|$1.177
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$1.591
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.268
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.003
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.192
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.325
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$1.973
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.005
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.621
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.038
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.799
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.059
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.653
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.058
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.067
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.030
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.310
|CapitalGainLongTerm
