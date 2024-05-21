Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Royce Premier Fund

mutual fund
RPFFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.52 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RPRCX) Instl (RPFIX)
RPFFX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Premier Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.52 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RPRCX) Instl (RPFIX)
RPFFX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Premier Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.52 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RPRCX) Instl (RPFIX)

Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Premier Fund

RPFFX | Fund

$11.52

$1.45 B

-

1.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

Net Assets

$1.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Premier Fund

RPFFX | Fund

$11.52

$1.45 B

-

1.62%

RPFFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Premier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of primarily small-cap companies at the time of investment. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce looks for companies that it considers “premier”—those that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth that also have excellent business strengths, strong balance sheets and/or improved prospects for growth, the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return, and franchise durability. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RPFFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 19.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 4.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 10.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 8.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 14.3% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -22.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -4.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 5.3% N/A N/A N/A
2019 10.9% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 19.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 4.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 10.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 8.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 22.2% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -15.8% N/A N/A N/A
2021 16.1% N/A N/A N/A
2020 11.1% N/A N/A N/A
2019 33.7% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RPFFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPFFX Category Low Category High RPFFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.45 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 51 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 477 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 31.71% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 5.46%
  2. MKS Instruments Inc 3.28%
  3. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 3.13%
  4. SEI Investments Co 2.94%
  5. Innospec Inc 2.94%
  6. Reliance Inc 2.90%
  7. Kadant Inc 2.90%
  8. Morningstar Inc 2.78%
  9. Arcosa Inc 2.75%
  10. FirstService Corp 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPFFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.46% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		5.46% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPFFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPFFX % Rank
US 		89.95% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		4.51% N/A N/A N/A

RPFFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.62% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RPFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RPFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RPFFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPFFX Category Low Category High RPFFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPFFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPFFX Category Low Category High RPFFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPFFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RPFFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×