The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, and seeks to offer some protection against rising interest rates and provide a low correlation with the equity markets. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds, the fund includes derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, bonds. The fund may invest in a variety of debt securities, including obligations issued by U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies, bonds issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, and mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as bank loans, which represent amounts borrowed by companies from banks and other lenders. The fund normally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is a foreign security, the fund uses the country assigned to a security by Bloomberg or another third-party data provider. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in securities issued by foreign issuers, although the fund’s overall net exposure to non-U.S. currencies through direct holdings and derivatives is normally limited to 50% of its net assets.

The fund focuses mainly on holdings that are rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed to be investment grade by T. Rowe Price. However, the fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in high yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, and other holdings (such as bank loans) that are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies

or, if unrated, deemed to be below investment grade by T. Rowe Price. If a security is split-rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency and below investment grade by another rating agency) at the time of purchase, the higher rating will be used for purposes of this limit.

When deciding whether to adjust duration (which measures the fund’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes) or allocations among the various sectors and asset classes (such as high yield corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds and emerging market bonds, and bank loans), the portfolio manager weighs such factors as expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, the outlook for inflation and the economy, and the yield advantage that lower rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds. The fund may invest in holdings of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any particular weighted average maturity. The maturities of the fund’s holdings generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates.

The fund’s investment approach allows the flexibility to invest across the global fixed income universe without constraints to particular benchmarks or asset classes in an effort to create a portfolio with low overall volatility and consistent income even in a rising interest rate environment. While most assets are typically invested in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, forward currency exchange contracts, credit default swaps, total return swaps and inflation swaps in keeping with the fund’s objective. Interest rate futures and interest rate swaps are primarily used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and limit overall volatility by adjusting the portfolio’s duration and extending or shortening the overall maturity of the fund. Forward currency exchange contracts may be used to limit overall volatility by protecting the fund’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. However, such instruments may also be used to reduce volatility or generate returns by gaining long or short exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies. The fund may take a short position in a currency, which means that the fund could sell a currency in excess of its assets denominated in that currency (or the fund might sell a currency even if it doesn’t own any assets denominated in the currency). The fund may buy or sell credit default swaps involving a specific issuer or an index in order to adjust the fund’s overall credit quality, as well as to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings. Inflation swaps which are tied to a designated inflation index such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk.