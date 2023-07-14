Home
Trending ETFs

RPEAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Davis Opportunity Fund

RPEAX | Fund

$37.64

$518 M

0.39%

$0.15

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$518 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Davis Opportunity Fund

RPEAX | Fund

$37.64

$518 M

0.39%

$0.15

0.93%

RPEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davis Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Davis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Davis

Fund Description

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest Davis Opportunity Fund’s portfolio principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts). The Fund may invest in large, medium or small companies without regard to market capitalization and may invest in issuers in foreign countries, including countries with developed or emerging markets.
Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions or for other purposes.
Read More

RPEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -14.3% 35.6% 69.40%
1 Yr 10.4% -55.6% 38.6% 52.44%
3 Yr 6.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 47.26%
5 Yr -0.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 77.64%
10 Yr 2.6%* -18.8% 37.4% 55.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -64.5% 28.9% 47.72%
2021 6.9% -20.5% 152.6% 62.09%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 64.41%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 73.03%
2018 -5.4% -13.5% 12.6% 90.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -20.5% 35.6% 62.67%
1 Yr 10.4% -55.6% 40.3% 43.84%
3 Yr 6.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 46.96%
5 Yr -0.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 80.82%
10 Yr 2.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 84.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RPEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -64.5% 28.9% 47.80%
2021 6.9% -20.5% 152.6% 62.56%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 64.33%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 73.54%
2018 -5.4% -10.9% 12.6% 95.76%

NAV & Total Return History

RPEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RPEAX Category Low Category High RPEAX % Rank
Net Assets 518 M 177 K 1.21 T 61.83%
Number of Holdings 45 2 4154 85.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 273 M 288 K 270 B 55.51%
Weighting of Top 10 49.89% 1.8% 106.2% 8.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 7.19%
  2. Cigna Corp 6.56%
  3. Carrier Global Corp Ordinary Shares 5.75%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.61%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.59%
  6. Viatris Inc 4.97%
  7. Qorvo Inc 4.93%
  8. U.S. Bancorp 4.89%
  9. Grab Inc 4.89%
  10. Grab Inc 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RPEAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.83% 0.00% 130.24% 90.32%
Cash 		4.15% -102.29% 100.00% 8.48%
Other 		0.02% -13.91% 134.98% 9.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 74.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 72.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 72.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPEAX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.47% 0.00% 55.59% 2.05%
Healthcare 		25.44% 0.00% 60.70% 1.75%
Industrials 		17.60% 0.00% 29.90% 3.96%
Technology 		12.71% 0.00% 48.94% 93.00%
Communication Services 		6.33% 0.00% 27.94% 76.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.44% 0.00% 30.33% 91.25%
Consumer Defense 		3.05% 0.00% 47.71% 93.91%
Basic Materials 		2.96% 0.00% 25.70% 37.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 97.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 97.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 96.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RPEAX % Rank
US 		81.64% 0.00% 127.77% 92.65%
Non US 		14.19% 0.00% 32.38% 7.35%

RPEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 49.27% 41.07%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 58.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.22% 0.00% 1.00% 27.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

RPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 0.00% 5.75% 84.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RPEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 496.00% 47.51%

RPEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RPEAX Category Low Category High RPEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 24.20% 87.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RPEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RPEAX Category Low Category High RPEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -54.00% 6.06% 73.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RPEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RPEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1999

23.43

23.4%

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Danton Goei

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

Dwight Blazin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Dwight C. Blazin, Ph.D. – Research Analyst Dwight C. Blazin joined Davis Advisors in August 1994. Previously he was a consultant for IT Consulting and Systems Design. Dwight received his masters and Ph.D. from New York University and holds a B.A. from Brigham Young University.

Darin Prozes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2013

8.5

8.5%

Darin Prozes - Vice President, Research Analyst Darin Prozes joined Davis Advisors in 2004. Prior to joining Davis, Mr. Prozes worked as a Senior Associate at The Parthenon Group, a strategy consulting firm with offices in Boston and San Francisco. He holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.A. from Princeton University.

Edward Yen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

