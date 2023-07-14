Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 91.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests approximately 65% of its net assets in stocks and 35% of its net assets in fixed income securities, although the amount may vary based on market conditions. The fund invests at least 25% of its net assets in fixed income senior securities and may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign securities.
When deciding upon overall allocations between stocks and fixed income securities, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The fund invests in bonds, including foreign issues, which are primarily rated investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by credit rating agencies or by T. Rowe Price) and are chosen from across the entire government, corporate, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the adviser’s outlook for interest rates.
When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, domestic and international stocks, small- to large-cap stocks, and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. Domestic stocks are drawn from the overall U.S. market and international stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed countries, although stocks in emerging markets may also be purchased. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a well-diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may at a particular time shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.
A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.
|Period
|RPBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|11.80%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|28.42%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|54.28%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|42.60%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|38.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|78.68%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|59.97%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|36.90%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|17.81%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|60.03%
|Period
|RPBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|11.80%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|28.07%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|54.63%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|54.66%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|80.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|RPBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|78.68%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|59.97%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|36.90%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|19.48%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|85.42%
|RPBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.66 B
|658 K
|207 B
|18.42%
|Number of Holdings
|1480
|2
|15351
|10.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.27 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|31.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.34%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|71.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.44%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|24.80%
|Bonds
|35.45%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|39.65%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|92.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|65.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|40.05%
|Other
|0.03%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|50.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPBAX % Rank
|Technology
|20.13%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|44.13%
|Healthcare
|16.01%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|15.44%
|Financial Services
|13.78%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|67.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.92%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|32.38%
|Communication Services
|9.40%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|11.89%
|Industrials
|8.26%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|83.33%
|Consumer Defense
|6.59%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|51.50%
|Basic Materials
|4.49%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|38.93%
|Utilities
|4.28%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|20.63%
|Energy
|3.13%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|81.56%
|Real Estate
|3.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|61.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPBAX % Rank
|US
|41.97%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|63.76%
|Non US
|21.47%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|6.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPBAX % Rank
|Corporate
|30.76%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|51.36%
|Government
|26.58%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|58.04%
|Securitized
|25.82%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|26.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.63%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|40.87%
|Municipal
|2.17%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|7.77%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|35.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RPBAX % Rank
|US
|32.60%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|31.06%
|Non US
|2.85%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|62.53%
|RPBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|71.11%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|52.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.53%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|75.39%
|RPBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RPBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RPBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|91.90%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|80.53%
|RPBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|37.10%
|RPBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RPBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RPBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|43.67%
|RPBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2005
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2005
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2004
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2003
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2003
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2003
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2002
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2000
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2000
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2000
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1999
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1999
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1999
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1998
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1998
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1998
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1997
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 1997
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 1997
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 1996
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 1996
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 1996
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 1995
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1995
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1995
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1994
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 1994
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 1994
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 1993
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 1993
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 1992
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 1992
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1992
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 1991
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 1991
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
