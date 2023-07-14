Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
15.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$1.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.5%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies in an attempt to take advantage of what it believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Small- and micro-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution.
Such opportunistic situations may include turnarounds, emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns, companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of small- and micro-cap companies it may, in certain market environments, invest an equal or greater percentage of its assets in securities of larger-cap companies and may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries.
The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|ROFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|6.24%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|9.89%
|3 Yr
|12.5%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|43.48%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|25.49%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|40.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|ROFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|79.78%
|2021
|3.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|88.04%
|2020
|8.2%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|1.15%
|2019
|6.0%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|8.67%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|69.65%
|ROFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ROFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.49 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|21.89%
|Number of Holdings
|256
|10
|1551
|22.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|128 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|37.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.52%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|93.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ROFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.10%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|81.34%
|Cash
|3.89%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|16.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|11.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|11.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|8.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|9.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ROFIX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.84%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|3.50%
|Technology
|18.11%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|3.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.49%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|12.91%
|Basic Materials
|9.09%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|10.28%
|Healthcare
|5.39%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|54.49%
|Financial Services
|5.05%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|97.16%
|Energy
|4.93%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|75.27%
|Communication Services
|3.16%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|32.60%
|Real Estate
|2.62%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|82.93%
|Consumer Defense
|2.31%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|80.96%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|82.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ROFIX % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|80.26%
|Non US
|4.81%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|31.45%
|ROFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|59.83%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|87.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|ROFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ROFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ROFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|75.56%
|ROFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ROFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|33.40%
|ROFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ROFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ROFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.18%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|83.11%
|ROFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2021
1.11
1.1%
James Stoeffel joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Hartman (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at CRM (2001-2008), Director of Research at Palisade Capital Management (1999-2001), Research Analyst and Vice President in Smith Barney's Emerging Growth Stock Research Group (1993-1999) and an Auditor for a number of companies in the financial services industry (1984-1992).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Harvey, portfolio manager and assistant portfolio manager, has been employed by Royce since 1999 as an analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Brendan Hartman joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Stoeffel (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager at CRM (2003-2008), an Analyst at CRM (2001-2003), a Senior Research Analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (1997-2001) and a Research Analyst at Salomon Brothers (1996-1997).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Worked most recently at Alpine Peaks Capital (2020-October 2021). Prior to that, Ms. Venkatraman worked as an equity analyst for the previous ten years at Pzena Investment Management, Steinberg Asset Management, and Blackrock.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
