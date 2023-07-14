Home
Trending ETFs

ROFCX (Mutual Fund)

ROFCX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.72 -0.14 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (RYPNX) Primary S (RYOFX) Inst (ROFIX) C (ROFCX) Retirement (ROFRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ROFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Stoeffel

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies in an attempt to take advantage of what it believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Small- and micro-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. 

Such opportunistic situations may include turnarounds, emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns, companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of small- and micro-cap companies it may, in certain market environments, invest an equal or greater percentage of its assets in securities of larger-cap companies and may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. 

The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

ROFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -10.6% 21.3% 9.46%
1 Yr 13.8% -16.4% 28.1% 13.76%
3 Yr 11.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 52.86%
5 Yr -0.3%* -24.6% 42.3% 43.69%
10 Yr -1.6%* -21.2% 23.2% 73.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -36.7% 212.9% 82.64%
2021 2.5% -38.4% 60.6% 90.07%
2020 7.7% -9.3% 66.8% 2.07%
2019 5.7% -5.9% 7.6% 16.14%
2018 -6.3% -12.3% -1.2% 76.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -12.9% 21.3% 9.03%
1 Yr 13.8% -16.4% 46.4% 13.09%
3 Yr 11.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 52.17%
5 Yr -0.3%* -19.1% 42.3% 50.73%
10 Yr -1.6%* -10.1% 23.2% 87.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -36.7% 212.9% 82.64%
2021 2.5% -38.4% 60.6% 90.07%
2020 7.7% -7.6% 66.8% 2.07%
2019 5.7% -5.9% 7.6% 16.14%
2018 -6.3% -12.3% -1.2% 85.32%

NAV & Total Return History

ROFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROFCX Category Low Category High ROFCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 22.53%
Number of Holdings 256 10 1551 22.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M 812 K 2.82 B 37.74%
Weighting of Top 10 7.52% 4.8% 95.7% 94.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Magnite Inc 1.23%
  2. Forterra Inc 1.03%
  3. Limelight Networks Inc 0.98%
  4. B. Riley Financial Inc 0.98%
  5. R1 RCM Inc 0.97%
  6. Surgery Partners Inc 0.95%
  7. II-VI Inc 0.95%
  8. Olin Corp 0.90%
  9. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 0.90%
  10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 0.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROFCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.10% 14.38% 100.16% 82.00%
Cash 		3.89% -52.43% 47.85% 17.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 75.05%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 73.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 74.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 74.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROFCX % Rank
Industrials 		31.84% 0.65% 48.61% 4.16%
Technology 		18.11% 0.00% 34.03% 4.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.49% 0.00% 51.62% 13.57%
Basic Materials 		9.09% 0.00% 67.30% 10.94%
Healthcare 		5.39% 0.00% 25.76% 55.14%
Financial Services 		5.05% 0.00% 35.71% 97.81%
Energy 		4.93% 0.00% 29.42% 75.93%
Communication Services 		3.16% 0.00% 24.90% 33.26%
Real Estate 		2.62% 0.00% 44.41% 83.59%
Consumer Defense 		2.31% 0.00% 13.22% 81.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 94.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROFCX % Rank
US 		91.29% 11.42% 100.16% 80.91%
Non US 		4.81% 0.00% 78.53% 32.10%

ROFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.26% 0.05% 37.36% 9.83%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 93.55%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

ROFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 73.47%

Trading Fees

ROFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 7.00% 252.00% 76.30%

ROFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROFCX Category Low Category High ROFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 79.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROFCX Category Low Category High ROFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.35% -1.43% 4.13% 99.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ROFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Stoeffel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2021

1.11

1.1%

James Stoeffel joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Hartman (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at CRM (2001-2008), Director of Research at Palisade Capital Management (1999-2001), Research Analyst and Vice President in Smith Barney's Emerging Growth Stock Research Group (1993-1999) and an Auditor for a number of companies in the financial services industry (1984-1992).

Brendan Hartman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2021

1.11

1.1%

Brendan Hartman joined Royce in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously he was a Portfolio Manager for a long/short equity private investment vehicle which he co-founded with Messrs. Brown and Stoeffel (2008-2009), a Portfolio Manager at CRM (2003-2008), an Analyst at CRM (2001-2003), a Senior Research Analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (1997-2001) and a Research Analyst at Salomon Brothers (1996-1997).

James Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2021

1.11

1.1%

Harvey, portfolio manager and assistant portfolio manager, has been employed by Royce since 1999 as an analyst.

Kavitha Venkatraman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Worked most recently at Alpine Peaks Capital (2020-October 2021). Prior to that, Ms. Venkatraman worked as an equity analyst for the previous ten years at Pzena Investment Management, Steinberg Asset Management, and Blackrock.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

