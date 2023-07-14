The Fund will, under normal market conditions, invest at least 40% of its assets, calculated at the time of purchase, in equity securities of (i) issuers either organized or having headquarters in countries outside the United States, or (ii) issuers having a majority of their assets or revenues attributable to countries outside the United States. Collectively, such issuers will typically be organized, headquartered or economically linked to not less than three different countries other than the United States. Though the Fund may, subject to the requirements described above, invest in issuers located throughout the world, the Adviser expects that such issuers will typically have exposure to emerging or frontier markets, which the Adviser collectively regards as those countries excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed countries.

There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the cap ranges that the Fund may invest in, however it will primarily invest in companies with market capitalizations above $1.5 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights, and other securities with equity characteristics (e.g. participatory notes and exchange traded funds “ETFs” linked to underlying equity securities).

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe followed by ‘bottom up’ fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that it believes can provide sustainable returns and also to assess when it is time to sell a holding. The

Advisor seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential and sustainability, which includes understanding its approach to environmental, social and governance issues.

At times, the Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The Fund may also invest in investment grade (rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s respectively) corporate or government debt obligations (from U.S. as well as non-U.S. issuers, typically with average durations of two years or less, with a variety of maturities), and in foreign exchange futures contracts or currency forward contracts (for risk management purposes). The Fund does not intend to invest in unrated debt instruments.

The Fund may, from time to time and primarily for risk management purposes, hold either gold bullion or equity securities of issuers principally engaged in the gold industry (including securities of gold mining finance companies, gold mining operating companies, or gold-related investment companies). The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). For purposes of the Fund’s 40% investment policy described above, “assets” are defined as net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.