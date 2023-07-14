Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$221 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will, under normal market conditions, invest at least 40% of its assets, calculated at the time of purchase, in equity securities of (i) issuers either organized or having headquarters in countries outside the United States, or (ii) issuers having a majority of their assets or revenues attributable to countries outside the United States. Collectively, such issuers will typically be organized, headquartered or economically linked to not less than three different countries other than the United States. Though the Fund may, subject to the requirements described above, invest in issuers located throughout the world, the Adviser expects that such issuers will typically have exposure to emerging or frontier markets, which the Adviser collectively regards as those countries excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed countries.
There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the cap ranges that the Fund may invest in, however it will primarily invest in companies with market capitalizations above $1.5 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights, and other securities with equity characteristics (e.g. participatory notes and exchange traded funds “ETFs” linked to underlying equity securities).
The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe followed by ‘bottom up’ fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that it believes can provide sustainable returns and also to assess when it is time to sell a holding. The
Advisor seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential and sustainability, which includes understanding its approach to environmental, social and governance issues.
At times, the Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The Fund may also invest in investment grade (rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s respectively) corporate or government debt obligations (from U.S. as well as non-U.S. issuers, typically with average durations of two years or less, with a variety of maturities), and in foreign exchange futures contracts or currency forward contracts (for risk management purposes). The Fund does not intend to invest in unrated debt instruments.
The Fund may, from time to time and primarily for risk management purposes, hold either gold bullion or equity securities of issuers principally engaged in the gold industry (including securities of gold mining finance companies, gold mining operating companies, or gold-related investment companies). The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). For purposes of the Fund’s 40% investment policy described above, “assets” are defined as net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|RNWOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|97.84%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|82.13%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|16.43%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|13.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RNWOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|8.55%
|2021
|1.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|15.67%
|2020
|5.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|47.18%
|2019
|4.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|56.65%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|13.36%
|Period
|RNWOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|90.57%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|75.35%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|18.28%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|16.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RNWOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|8.55%
|2021
|1.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|15.67%
|2020
|5.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|47.18%
|2019
|4.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|56.95%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|17.10%
|RNWOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RNWOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|221 M
|717 K
|102 B
|62.41%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|10
|6734
|54.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|64.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.23%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|76.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RNWOX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.66%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|79.44%
|Cash
|5.34%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|14.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|29.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|23.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|12.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|24.62%
|RNWOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|29.95%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|44.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|RNWOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RNWOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|17.46%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RNWOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|34.54%
|RNWOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RNWOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|61.57%
|RNWOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RNWOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RNWOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|68.21%
|RNWOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Ms. Geritz is the CEO and Founder of Rondure Global Advisors, a woman-owned investment firm focused on high quality "core" equity investing with a long-term view. Rondure's strategies include a developing countries portfolio and an overseas developed country portfolio. Ms. Geritz is the Portfolio Manager for both strategies. Prior to founding Rondure Global Advisors in 2016, Ms. Geritz spent ten years on the international team at Wasatch Advisors where she was the founding Portfolio Manager for the Wasatch Frontier Emerging Small Countries Fund (WAFMX) from its inception in 2012 – 2016, a lead Portfolio Manager for the Wasatch International Opportunities Fund (WAIOX) from 2011 – 2016, and a lead Portfolio Manager for the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund (WAEMX) from 2009 - 2015. Ms. Geritz began her financial career in 1997 at American Century Investments as a bilingual investor relations representative. She moved to the investment team in 1999 where she worked as a US Mid/Large Core and Global analyst. In 2004 she joined Mellon Corporation as a senior analyst working on US small- and micro-cap funds. Ms. Geritz graduated with honors from the University of Kansas, earning a BA in Political Science and History. Later, she earned a Master's degree in East Asian Languages and Culture from the University of Kansas. Ms. Geritz is a CFA charter holder. Laura has lived in Japan and speaks Japanese. She is an avid reader. Laura and her husband, Robb, enjoy traveling the globe, and working with children's charities locally and globally.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2021
1.22
1.2%
Ms. McCulloch Dunne is a Portfolio Manager for the Rondure Overseas Fund and Rondure New World Fund at Rondure Global Advisors. Her primary focus is developed markets and her secondary focus is developing markets. Prior to joining Rondure, Jennifer spent 15 years at Cambiar Investors, starting in 2005 as an international equity analyst. In 2007, Jennifer was named co-portfolio manager of their international strategy. She later became a member of the Investment Policy Committee for their international and international small cap strategies. Jennifer is the recipient of the Investment Advisor SMA International Manager of the Year award in both 2012 and 2014. Ms. McCulloch Dunne started her career in 1994 at Founders Asset Management where she spent 11 years, first as an equity analyst then as a senior equity analyst. She has over 26 years of investment experience. She has a Masters in Economics from the University of British Columbia, a Graduate Diploma in Economics from the London School of Economics, and a BA from the University of Colorado. Jennifer is a CFA charter holder. Jennifer grew up in Toronto, Canada. All outdoor winter sports are near and dear to her heart.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2021
1.22
1.2%
Dr. Clayton is a Portfolio Manager for the Rondure Overseas Fund and Rondure New World Fund at Rondure Global Advisors. His primary focus is international developed markets and his secondary focus is developing markets. Dr. Clayton was named Co-Chief Investment Officer in 2020. Prior to joining Rondure, Dr. Clayton was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Citigroup in New York. He worked as a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he advised senior U.S. officials on a broad range of economic issues. Dr. Clayton also taught finance and economics at the Oxford Institute for Undergraduate Studies. Dr. Clayton holds a doctorate from Oxford University, where he studied on a full-ride University Scholarship. He also holds dual master’s degrees from the Cambridge University and the University of Chicago, where he was the recipient of the University of Chicago Endowed Fellowship. Dr. Clayton is the author of two books, Commodity Markets and the Global Economy and Market Madness: A Century of Oil Panics, Crises, and Crashes.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...