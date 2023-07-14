The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in companies that are located in countries (other than the U.S.) with developed markets or that are economically tied to such countries. The Fund invests principally in equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, issued by companies incorporated in developed markets outside the U.S. and in depositary receipts. The Fund’s securities are denominated principally in foreign currencies and are typically held outside the U.S. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund considers the following countries to have developed markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As a general rule, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every other country. The Fund invests principally in large and medium capitalization companies, but may also invest in small capitalization companies. The Fund defines large and medium capitalization stocks as stocks of those companies represented by the MSCI World ex USA Index or within the capitalization range of the MSCI World ex USA Index.

Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-style (e.g., growth, value, market-oriented and defensive) and multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund's money managers have non-discretionary asset management

assignments pursuant to which they provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. For Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies, RIM utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund's cash balances. The Fund usually, but not always, pursues a strategy to be fully invested by exposing all or a portion of its cash to the performance of appropriate markets by purchasing equity securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts and forward currency contracts. The Fund may use derivatives, including stock options, country index futures and swaps or currency forwards, to (1) manage country and currency exposure as a substitute for holding securities directly or (2) facilitate the implementation of its investment strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to take both long and short positions.

The Fund may at times seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes by purchasing forward currency contracts and may engage in currency transactions for speculative purposes. Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund's Prospectus for further information.