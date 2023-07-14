Noriko Honda Chen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Noriko covered Asian infrastructure, building materials and construction companies, as well as oil, gas and refining companies. She was also a research director for one of the global groups. Before joining Capital, she worked in the research department of Worldsec International Limited in Hong Kong (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Bank) and was a manager in corporate finance. Noriko holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and a degree in the Japanese Language Bekka Program at Keio University, Tokyo. Noriko is based in San Francisco.