The Fund’s adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among three principal strategies: a Tactical Closed-End Fund strategy, a High Yield strategy and a Senior Loan strategy. The amount allocated to each of the principal strategies may change depending on the adviser’s assessment of market risk, security valuations, market volatility, and the prospects for earning income and total return. The adviser determines which portion of the Fund’s assets are allocated to each strategy, although there is no set minimum for any strategy. Therefore, the amount allocated to any individual strategy may be between 0% and 100%. However, the adviser anticipates that it will, under normal circumstances, allocate some portion of the Fund’s assets to each of the three strategies at any given time. The adviser manages the Tactical Closed-End Fund strategy. The sub-adviser manages the High Yield and Senior Loan strategies.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income-producing securities and instruments including, but not limited to, corporate bonds (including high-yield, below investment grade bonds, which are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), government-issued bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, senior loans (which the Fund defines as a type of security for purposes of this prospectus), and shares of closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) that invest principally in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in unregistered (Rule 144A) securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The adviser’s and sub-adviser’s security selection processes are described below. The adviser or sub-adviser may liquidate positions in order to implement a change in the adviser’s overall asset allocation or to generate cash to invest in more attractive opportunities. A portion of the Fund may also be actively managed resulting in a larger portion of any net gains in the Fund being realized as short-term capital gains. In addition, the adviser or sub-adviser may sell a security if there is a negative change in the fundamental or qualitative characteristics of the issuer or when its price approaches, meets or exceeds the target price established by the adviser or sub-adviser, as applicable. The Fund may borrow money from its custodian or other banks to pay unanticipated redemption requests rather than liquidate portfolio holdings at inopportune times. These borrowings will be temporary and will be made in accordance with the requirements of the 1940 Act.

Tactical Closed-End Fund Strategy

In implementing the Fund’s Tactical Closed-End Fund strategy, the adviser allocates that portion of the Fund’s investments primarily among Underlying Funds that invest in U.S. and foreign equities (including those issued in emerging markets), domestic and international fixed income instruments, options and securities convertible into equity securities and preferred equities. Allocations to asset classes, investment vehicles, sectors and countries are made based on the research and judgment of the adviser. The adviser considers a number of factors when selecting Underlying Funds, including fundamental and technical analysis to assess the relative risk and reward potential throughout the financial markets. The term “tactical” is used to indicate that the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to this strategy will invest in closed-end funds to take advantage of pricing discrepancies in the closed-end fund market. At times, the adviser may actively trade the Fund’s holdings to take advantage of these pricing discrepancies.

In selecting closed-end funds, in particular, the adviser will opportunistically utilize a combination of short-term and longer-term trading strategies to seek to derive value from discount and premium spreads associated with closed-end funds. The adviser performs both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of closed-end funds prior to any closed-end fund being added to the Fund’s portfolio. This analysis and the adviser’s screening models and computer trading programs help determine when to buy and sell the closed-end funds in the Fund’s portfolio.

ETFs will be selected based on their ability to offer specific asset class, sector and style exposure in a cost- and tax-efficient manner.

The adviser also may invest directly in the equity and debt securities of U.S. and foreign corporate issuers and U.S. government securities to gain access to sectors or market segments not represented by other investment companies. Equity securities purchased by the Fund may include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and warrants to buy common stocks. Fixed income securities purchased by the Fund may include corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury securities and municipal bonds. In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging market countries, either directly or by purchasing sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Unsponsored ADRs are generally established by banks or brokers and may not share in the benefits or voting rights of sponsored ADRs.

The Fund may invest in special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). SPACs are collective investment structures that pool funds in order to seek potential acquisition opportunities. SPACs and similar entities may be blank check companies with no operating history or ongoing business other than to seek a potential acquisition. Certain SPACs may seek acquisitions only in limited industries or regions, which may increase the volatility of their prices. Investments in SPACs may be illiquid and/or be subject to restrictions on resale. To the extent the SPAC is invested in cash or similar securities, this may impact the Fund’s ability to meet its investment objective.

The Fund may enter into total return swaps. Total return swaps are agreements that provide the Fund with a return based on the performance of an underlying asset (called a “reference asset”), in exchange for fee payments to a counterparty based on a specific rate of return. The difference in the value of these income streams is recorded daily by the Fund, and is settled in cash at the end of each month. The fee paid by the Fund will typically be determined by multiplying the face value of the swap agreement by an agreed upon interest rate. In addition, if the reference asset declines in value over the term of the swap, the Fund would also be required to pay the dollar value of that decline to the counterparty. Total return swaps could result in losses if the reference asset does not perform as anticipated by the adviser. The adviser may use the Fund’s own net asset value (“NAV”) or the return of closed-end funds as the reference asset in a total return swap. The adviser utilizes a total return swap using the Fund’s return as the reference asset in order for the Fund’s cash positions allocated to the swap to share in similar investment returns as the Fund itself while maintaining a sufficient cash position to meet liquidity needs in the Fund, including liquidity to invest in new investment opportunities. The Fund records fluctuations in the value of open swap contracts on a daily basis as unrealized gains or losses.

High Yield Bond Strategy

In implementing the Fund’s High Yield Bond strategy, the sub-adviser will employ a research-intensive, long-only strategy to invest primarily in corporate high yield bonds, normally emphasizing issuers in North America and Europe. The strategy will emphasize below-investment grade debt securities, although investment-grade securities also may be acquired. The sub-adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection. Sector allocation also plays an important role in its decision-making process, second only to security selection. The sub-adviser further believes that thoughtful diversification is an effective means of mitigating the impact of credit problems.

The sub-adviser views high yield bond investing as the conscious bearing of credit risk for profit and acts as a prudent lender rather than a securities trader. Its business is lending money to lower-rated, yet creditworthy companies; the buying and selling of securities is simply the means of accomplishing this end. Its investment process is bottom-up, based upon company-specific research. The sub-adviser believes that strong long-term performance can only be achieved through superior knowledge of companies, the industries in which they operate and the securities the Fund purchases – not through macro-forecasting – and that the avoidance of defaults is the most reliable source of superior performance.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the sub-adviser places a high priority on managing risk to ensure capital preservation. The sub-adviser uses a proprietary credit scoring matrix to rank potential investments. This process offers a systematic way of reviewing the key quantitative and qualitative variables impacting credit quality for each investment. Investments are made if the absolute amount of risk is acceptable, the sub-adviser believes the promised yield compensates for the risk and the investment’s relationship between risk and return is, in the sub-adviser’s judgment, attractive relative to the opportunity set.

Typically, the sub-adviser’s decision to sell a security is fundamentally based, relating to its price and the assessment of its risk. In general, the sub-adviser will consider selling if it is early in spotting actual or potential deterioration in credit quality before it is reflected in the security price, the price of the security has significantly appreciated, lowering its yield, or another security is available that offers a better risk/reward tradeoff. If a bond held by the Fund goes into default, the Fund may continue to hold the defaulted bond if the sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so.

Senior Loan Strategy

In implementing the Fund’s Senior Loan strategy, the sub-adviser will employ a research-intensive, long-only strategy to invest in senior loans, normally emphasizing corporate issuers in North America and Europe. The Senior Loan strategy may also include certain high yield bonds where the sub-adviser believes such bonds are appropriate for the Senior Loan strategy. Most of the instruments to be purchased by the Fund for the Senior Loan strategy will pay a variable rate of interest, though certain instruments may carry a fixed rate of interest.

The sub-adviser approaches senior loan investing using the same bottom-up investment process based upon company-specific research that it applies to high yield bond investing. The sub-adviser believes strong long-term performance can only be achieved through superior knowledge of companies, the industries in which they operate and the obligations purchased by the Fund. The sub-adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through its selection of senior loans, with sector allocation and diversification also playing important roles in its decision-making process.

The Fund will primarily invest in the middle and upper quality tiers of non-investment grade loans, although investment-grade obligations or lower-quality non-investment grade obligations also may be acquired. The loans in which the Fund may invest will, in most instances, hold the most senior position in the capital structure of the borrower, though the sub-adviser will not be subject to any limit on purchasing loans that have a less senior position in the capital structure if the sub-adviser determines that such loans are consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy. While the loans purchased by the Fund will typically be secured by a first-priority security interest in most tangible and intangible assets of the issuer, they are not required to be, and the sub-adviser will not be subject to any limit on purchasing loans with lower-priority security interests or loans whose security interests exclude material assets of the issuer.

The loans in which the Fund will invest typically will be term loans, though the Fund may also invest in other types of loans, including those that are attached to a term loan tranche or otherwise required to be purchased along with the purchase of a term loan tranche. It is anticipated that most of the loans purchased by the Fund will have maturities of five to ten years, though the sub-adviser is not restricted to purchasing loans of any particular maturity. Most of the loans purchased by the Fund will be negotiated and structured by a syndicate of lenders consisting of commercial banks, investment banks, thrift institutions, insurance companies, finance companies or other financial institutions, one or more of which will administer the loan on behalf of all the lenders. The Fund will generally purchase assignments of these loans, in which case it will typically become a lender for purposes of the relevant loan agreement with direct contractual rights against the borrower, including the right to receive payments of principal and interest. However, the Fund may also purchase participation interests, in which case it will not have any direct relationship with the borrower and will instead rely on the lender or participant that sold the participation interest for enforcement of rights against the borrower and to receive and process payments of interest, principal and other amounts due to the Fund. Term loans generally require very limited, if any, repayment of principal during the term of the loan. As a result, there is typically a large “balloon payment” due at the end of the term that the issuer must either repay out of corporate assets or refinance with new indebtedness.

In selecting senior loans and other obligations for the Fund, the sub-adviser places a high priority on managing risk to ensure capital preservation, including through evaluation of any collateral securing a loan. The sub-adviser uses a proprietary credit scoring matrix to rank potential loan investments in the same manner that it evaluates high yield bonds. Investments are made if the absolute amount of risk is acceptable, the sub-adviser believes the expected yield generously compensates for the risk and the investment’s relationship between risk and return is, in the sub-adviser’s judgment, among the most attractive relative to the opportunity set.

Typically, the sub-adviser’s decision to sell a senior loan or other obligation is fundamentally based, relating to its price and the assessment of its risk. In general, the sub-adviser will consider selling if it is early in spotting actual or potential deterioration in credit quality before it is reflected in the price of the obligation, the price of the obligation has significantly appreciated, lowering its yield, or another investment opportunity is available that offers a better risk/reward tradeoff.