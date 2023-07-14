Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$26.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RNGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds The New Economy Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Armour

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies that can benefit from innovation, exploit new technologies or provide products and services that meet the demands of an evolving global economy.

In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in common stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund also invests in common stocks with the potential to pay dividends. However, current income is not expected to be significant, particularly in low yield environments. The fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in issuers based outside the United States, including those based in developing countries. The fund may also invest in the stocks of smaller capitalization companies.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RNGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RNGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -35.6% 29.2% 86.24%
1 Yr 19.5% 17.3% 252.4% 31.02%
3 Yr 2.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 19.22%
5 Yr 1.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 7.11%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 2.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RNGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -24.3% 957.1% 10.87%
2021 2.1% -38.3% 47.1% 69.79%
2020 9.2% -54.2% 0.6% 35.80%
2019 4.2% -76.0% 54.1% 19.47%
2018 -2.8% -26.1% 47.8% 70.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RNGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -35.6% 29.2% 86.58%
1 Yr 19.5% 11.4% 252.4% 28.75%
3 Yr 2.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 17.64%
5 Yr 1.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 6.71%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 2.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RNGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -24.3% 957.1% 10.87%
2021 2.1% -33.1% 47.1% 70.04%
2020 9.2% -44.4% 1.8% 56.80%
2019 4.2% -6.5% 54.1% 38.07%
2018 -2.8% -14.4% 47.8% 83.09%

NAV & Total Return History

RNGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RNGGX Category Low Category High RNGGX % Rank
Net Assets 26.5 B 199 K 133 B 4.93%
Number of Holdings 251 1 9075 18.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.86 B -18 M 37.6 B 4.96%
Weighting of Top 10 32.44% 9.1% 100.0% 63.27%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RNGGX % Rank
Stocks 		90.27% 61.84% 125.47% 88.55%
Cash 		8.86% -174.70% 23.12% 16.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.57% -0.01% 5.28% 1.98%
Other 		0.29% -13.98% 19.14% 13.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 28.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 32.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RNGGX % Rank
Technology 		34.31% 0.00% 49.87% 5.84%
Healthcare 		18.53% 0.00% 35.42% 14.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.79% 0.00% 40.94% 47.58%
Financial Services 		12.54% 0.00% 38.42% 69.38%
Communication Services 		10.66% 0.00% 57.66% 16.08%
Industrials 		6.86% 0.00% 44.06% 81.28%
Consumer Defense 		1.47% 0.00% 73.28% 90.64%
Utilities 		0.87% 0.00% 29.12% 60.35%
Basic Materials 		0.74% 0.00% 38.60% 81.83%
Real Estate 		0.63% 0.00% 39.48% 67.73%
Energy 		0.58% 0.00% 21.15% 60.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RNGGX % Rank
US 		72.03% 0.13% 103.82% 1.10%
Non US 		18.24% 0.58% 99.46% 97.36%

RNGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RNGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.01% 44.27% 93.39%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.82% 12.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 25.73%

Sales Fees

RNGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RNGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RNGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 395.00% 48.05%

RNGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RNGGX Category Low Category High RNGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 3.26% 28.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RNGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RNGGX Category Low Category High RNGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -4.27% 12.65% 59.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RNGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RNGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Armour

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1991

31.43

31.4%

Timothy D. Armour is chair and chief executive officer of Capital Group and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. He is also an equity portfolio manager. Tim has 39 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global telecommunications and U.S. service companies. Tim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Middlebury College. Tim is based in Los Angeles.

Harold La

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2006

16.34

16.3%

Harold H. La is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Harold covered Indian IT services, Asian semiconductors, Korean small-cap companies, Asian banks and diversified financials. Prior to joining Capital, Harold was an auditor at KPMG. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Harold is based in Hong Kong.

Caroline Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Caroline Jones is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst she covers health care services, retail drug companies and homebuilding in the U.S. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she also covered U.S. regional banks and small- and mid-cap diversified banks. Before joining Capital, she was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated as a Palmer scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of New South Wales in Australia. Caroline is based in San Francisco.

Reed Lowenstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Reed Lowenstein is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst with research responsibility for U.S. and European materials, electrical equipment, consumer durables & apparel, as well as European semiconductors, machinery and renewable energy companies. He holds a master’s degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in drama from Tufts University, graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Reed is based in New York.

Mathews Cherian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mathews Cherian is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. and European semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Mathews was a senior equity analyst for Pangaea Capital in Boston. Before that, he was an equity analyst with David L. Babson and a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and both a master’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in electrical science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mathews is based in San Francisco.

Richmond Wolf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Richmond Wolf is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst he covers U.S. medical technology companies. He has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Prior to joining Capital, he was the assistant vice president for technology transfer at the California Institute of Technology and a cofounder of WebEventBroadcasting and Xen Golf. He holds a PhD from the California Institute of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University graduating cum laude. Richmond is based in Los Angeles.

Tomoko Fortune

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Tomoko Fortune is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for three years. Prior to joining Capital, Tomoko worked as a managing partner at Criterion Capital Management. Before that, she was an associate at Goldman Sachs & Co. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Dartmouth College. Tomoko is based in San Francisco.

Lara Pellini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Lara Pellini is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital she was an equity investment analyst, covering European, Eurasian and Latin American retail and luxury goods. Lara began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, she was a research fellow for the International Labor Organisation in Geneva, and a research assistant to the economics chair of the IULM University in Milan. She holds a master’s degree in economics of labor and industrial relations from the London School of Economics and a laurea in public relations and economics of information from the IULM University, Milan. Lara is based in London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

