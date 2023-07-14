The Taxable Bond Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to maximize long-term total return. The Fund invests primarily in Underlying Funds and may, to a limited extent, invest in SMAs, which are private portfolios of securities for individual accounts. To achieve its investment objective, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests through Underlying Funds and SMAs at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other fixed income securities.

The Taxable Bond Fund intends to allocate its assets to Underlying Funds and SMAs that primarily invest in various types of bonds and other securities, typically government and agency bonds, corporate bonds, notes, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, zero coupon bonds, bank loans, money market instruments, repurchase agreements, swaps, futures, options, credit default swaps, private placements and restricted securities. These investments may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating. The Underlying Funds and SMAs may invest in the U.S. and abroad, including international and emerging markets, and may purchase securities of any credit rating and varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations, entities and governments.

In selecting Underlying Funds and SMAs, the Adviser will take asset diversification and potential volatility of return into account. The portfolio management team expects to actively evaluate each Underlying Fund and SMA based on its potential return, its risk level, and how it fits within the Fund’s overall portfolio in determining whether to buy or sell investments. The Adviser will also actively manage the Fund’s risks on an on-going basis to mitigate the risk of excessive losses by the portfolio overall.

The Underlying Funds consist of unaffiliated U.S. and foreign mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, and unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds. Because investments in unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds, may be illiquid, the Fund will not make any such investment if such investment would result in the Fund holding more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.