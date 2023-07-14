Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aspiriant Risk-Managed Taxable Bond Fund

mutual fund
RMTBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.48 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (RMTBX) Primary
RMTBX (Mutual Fund)

Aspiriant Risk-Managed Taxable Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.48 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (RMTBX) Primary
RMTBX (Mutual Fund)

Aspiriant Risk-Managed Taxable Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.48 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (RMTBX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aspiriant Risk-Managed Taxable Bond Fund

RMTBX | Fund

$8.48

$200 M

4.25%

$0.36

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$200 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aspiriant Risk-Managed Taxable Bond Fund

RMTBX | Fund

$8.48

$200 M

4.25%

$0.36

0.52%

RMTBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aspiriant Risk-Managed Taxable Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aspiriant
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Allen

Fund Description

The Taxable Bond Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to maximize long-term total return. The Fund invests primarily in Underlying Funds and may, to a limited extent, invest in SMAs, which are private portfolios of securities for individual accounts. To achieve its investment objective, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests through Underlying Funds and SMAs at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other fixed income securities.

The Taxable Bond Fund intends to allocate its assets to Underlying Funds and SMAs that primarily invest in various types of bonds and other securities, typically government and agency bonds, corporate bonds, notes, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, zero coupon bonds, bank loans, money market instruments, repurchase agreements, swaps, futures, options, credit default swaps, private placements and restricted securities. These investments may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating. The Underlying Funds and SMAs may invest in the U.S. and abroad, including international and emerging markets, and may purchase securities of any credit rating and varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations, entities and governments.

In selecting Underlying Funds and SMAs, the Adviser will take asset diversification and potential volatility of return into account. The portfolio management team expects to actively evaluate each Underlying Fund and SMA based on its potential return, its risk level, and how it fits within the Fund’s overall portfolio in determining whether to buy or sell investments. The Adviser will also actively manage the Fund’s risks on an on-going basis to mitigate the risk of excessive losses by the portfolio overall.

The Underlying Funds consist of unaffiliated U.S. and foreign mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, and unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds. Because investments in unaffiliated limited partnerships, including hedge funds, may be illiquid, the Fund will not make any such investment if such investment would result in the Fund holding more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.

Read More

RMTBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -4.3% 4.5% 12.03%
1 Yr -2.4% -16.1% 162.7% 10.03%
3 Yr -7.0%* -12.4% 47.6% 65.71%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 87.90%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 33.40%
2021 -2.4% -6.0% 15.7% 90.59%
2020 0.4% -9.6% 118.7% 94.04%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 84.42%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -15.5% 4.5% 12.13%
1 Yr -2.4% -16.1% 162.7% 6.69%
3 Yr -7.0%* -12.4% 47.6% 65.60%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 88.47%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 33.40%
2021 -2.4% -6.0% 15.7% 90.49%
2020 0.4% -9.6% 118.7% 94.04%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 84.64%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RMTBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMTBX Category Low Category High RMTBX % Rank
Net Assets 200 M 2.88 M 287 B 80.34%
Number of Holdings 9 1 17234 98.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 206 M -106 M 27.6 B 53.52%
Weighting of Top 10 99.95% 3.7% 123.9% 1.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Metropolitan West Total Return Bd Plan 43.47%
  2. DoubleLine Total Return Bond I 17.62%
  3. PIMCO Income Instl 14.21%
  4. River Canyon Total Return Bond Instl 10.37%
  5. GMO Emerging Country Debt VI 8.81%
  6. JP Morgan Prime Money Market C 2.65%
  7. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index I 1.84%
  8. Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Adm 0.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMTBX % Rank
Bonds 		99.19% 3.97% 268.18% 20.49%
Convertible Bonds 		1.43% 0.00% 7.93% 49.81%
Stocks 		0.61% -0.55% 24.74% 5.22%
Other 		0.14% -13.23% 4.55% 3.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 77.13% 24.29%
Cash 		-1.48% -181.13% 95.99% 81.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMTBX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.60% 0.00% 100.00% 24.28%
Communication Services 		18.22% 0.00% 100.00% 4.05%
Real Estate 		16.49% 0.00% 99.26% 10.40%
Consumer Defense 		7.61% 0.00% 99.67% 5.78%
Basic Materials 		6.93% 0.00% 100.00% 8.67%
Utilities 		4.78% 0.00% 100.00% 16.18%
Energy 		4.60% 0.00% 100.00% 38.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.85% 0.00% 100.00% 24.28%
Healthcare 		3.29% 0.00% 17.70% 17.34%
Industrials 		1.58% 0.00% 48.31% 32.37%
Technology 		1.04% 0.00% 43.45% 21.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMTBX % Rank
Non US 		0.35% -0.03% 4.86% 0.67%
US 		0.26% -0.52% 24.47% 6.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMTBX % Rank
Securitized 		37.17% 0.00% 98.40% 28.76%
Government 		35.94% 0.00% 86.23% 27.52%
Corporate 		13.83% 0.00% 100.00% 90.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.71% 0.00% 95.99% 34.86%
Derivative 		5.84% 0.00% 25.16% 10.48%
Municipal 		0.51% 0.00% 100.00% 44.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMTBX % Rank
US 		83.05% 3.63% 210.09% 68.00%
Non US 		16.14% -6.54% 58.09% 13.05%

RMTBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 20.64% 68.95%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.76% 14.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.50% 4.46%

Sales Fees

RMTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 2.00% 493.39% 4.58%

RMTBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMTBX Category Low Category High RMTBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.25% 0.00% 10.82% 82.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMTBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMTBX Category Low Category High RMTBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.52% -1.28% 8.97% 9.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMTBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMTBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2018

4.18

4.2%

John Allen, CFA, CAIA, is Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Allen joined Aspiriant, LLC as CIO in 2014. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC he was a senior member of the client service team at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo (“GMO”) from 2009 to 2014. Prior to joining GMO, Mr. Allen was Head of Investments at a large family office. He began working in the financial services industry in the investment banking department at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and business consulting practice of Stern Stewart & Company.

Marc Castellani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Marc Castellani, CFA, CAIA, CIMA, is Managing Director of Investment Strategy & Research at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Castellani joined Aspiriant, LLC in 2015. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank, he worked at U.S. Trust from 2010 to 2012. Previously, Mr. Castellani worked in Merger and Acquisitions of J.P. Morgan and Banc of America Securities. He began his career in the financial services industry as an Associate in the corporate finance advisory practice of Stern Stewart & Company.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×